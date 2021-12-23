ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Russia's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 600,000

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's coronavirus death toll passed the 600,000 mark on Thursday, Reuters calculations based on official data showed, after a surge of infections linked to the Delta variant. Russia had the third highest toll in the world with 600,434...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
sacramentosun.com

Putin names Russia's number one partner

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
POLITICS
KTLA

A year into vaccination drive, U.S. COVID death toll tops 800,000

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 800,000 on Tuesday, a once-unimaginable figure seen as doubly tragic, given that more than 200,000 of those lives were lost after the vaccine became available practically for the asking last spring. The number of deaths, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is about equal to the population of […]
U.S. POLITICS
thedallasnews.net

Canadian death toll from Coronavirus surpasses thirty thousand

OTTAWA, Canada - December 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Canada reported 11,304 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon, raising the cumulative total to 1,957,058 cases with 30,139 deaths, according to CTV. COVID-19 cases continued to increase in Canada, with the provinces of Ontario, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island all reporting record-high numbers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK’s confirmed Omicron death toll rises to 12

Twelve people across Britain have now died after catching the Omicron variant of Covid.The latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency also show 104 people have been admitted to hospital with confirmed Omicron infections.Some 12,133 new confirmed cases of Omicron were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total across the UK to 37,1010.However, these figures are likely to be undercounting the true numbers, as not all Covid cases are checked in labs to ascertain if they are the Omicron variant or not.Experts on the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) have warned there are probably already hundreds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#Omicron#Russian
US News and World Report

Putin on NATO, Ukraine, Gas, COVID and the Russian Economy

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday gave his annual news conference. Putin spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated into English by Reuters. ON POSSIBLE CONFLICT WITH UKRAINE. "This is not our choice, we do not want this." "We have to think about ensuring our security prospects...
HEALTH
kfgo.com

FACTBOX-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 280.12 million, death toll at 5,701,788

(Reuters) – More than 280.12 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,701,788​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
WORLD
Reuters

UK warns Russia against 'strategic mistake', welcomes talks

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday repeated her warning to Russia that any incursion into Ukraine would be a costly mistake, but welcomed Moscow's willingness to enter talks. "Any Russian incursion would be a massive strategic mistake and would be met with strength, including...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
US News and World Report

Moscow Sees Threat of New Missile Crisis as Serious - RIA Cites Formin

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow considers the threat of a new missile crisis as serious, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday amid a standoff between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine. Throughout the crisis, Russia has veered between harsh rhetoric, calls for dialogue...
MILITARY
Washington Post

‘A woman is a woman, a man is a man’: Putin compares gender nonconformity to the coronavirus pandemic

During a wide-ranging televised annual news conference Thursday that lasted some four hours, Russian President Vladimir Putin, moving between topics including harvest yields, the coronavirus and military buildup on the border with Ukraine, veered into a discussion of traditional gender roles. He compared gender nonconformity and the push for trans rights to “new strains” of a “pandemic” much like the coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerquenews.net

China & Russia are ready to end US dominance of global finance

Russian President Vladimir Putin held extensive talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, earlier this week, with the two world leaders agreeing on plans to establish a new shared international financial framework. China and Russia have been gradually moving towards such an arrangement since the Global Financial Crisis of 2008...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Ukraine trains civilians to defend against Russian invasion

In a forested area just outside Ukraine's capital Kiev, mock Russian troops ambush camouflage-clad army reservists. The would-be Ukrainian soldiers, who include architects and researchers in their ranks, return fire with replica Kalashnikovs as imitation smoke grenades explode around them. "I believe that every person in this country should know what to do... if the enemy invades their country," Daniil Larin, a 19-year-old university student, told AFP during a short break from the exercises. Larin was one of about 50 Ukrainian civilians who drove from Kiev to an abandoned Soviet-era asphalt plant on a recent weekend afternoon to train for how to defend their country in the event of a Russian invasion.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy