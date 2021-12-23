Russia's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 600,000

Twelve people across Britain have now died after catching the Omicron variant of Covid.The latest figures from the UK Health Security Agency also show 104 people have been admitted to hospital with confirmed Omicron infections.Some 12,133 new confirmed cases of Omicron were also reported on Sunday, bringing the total across the UK to 37,1010.However, these figures are likely to be undercounting the true numbers, as not all Covid cases are checked in labs to ascertain if they are the Omicron variant or not.Experts on the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) have warned there are probably already hundreds...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO