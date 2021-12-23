Suicide Bomber Killed at Kabul Passport Office Gate

Suspected Allied Democratic Forces suicide bomber kills six at Beni restaurant. “This is an action of terror. It points clearly to the heinous atrocities that the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF) have been committing in Nord-Kivu and Ituri provinces. Today’s attack was unexpected because we are used to hearing incidences of Christians being killed in the villages. The last time we had such terror attacks in this town of Beni was in May and June, where the attackers also planted bombs in churches, but that was stopped by the government forces. In June, one woman was killed and others injured when a bomb planted inside a church’s compound exploded. Another bomb had been trapped at a bar that killed several revelers.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO