Public Safety

Suicide Bomber Killed at Kabul Passport Office Gate

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL (Reuters) -A suicide bomber was killed at the gate of a passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, a government spokesman said, and several people were injured in...

#Kabul#Suicide Bomber#Taliban#Unconfirmed Reports#Reuters#Interior Ministry#Afghans
