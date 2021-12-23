Akira Coming to 4K Blu-ray

February of 2020, I had the absolute pleasure of diving into Avatar: The Last Airbender when it hit its Steelbook collection. Having been new to the series, I didn’t know much about it other than people absolutely fawned over it like it was the next coming. What I found with it was a meaningful story, compelling characters that progressively grew in a proper manner as the story changed from childlike to serious, and an appreciation for the good folks at Nickelodeon, who took a chance on a series that went beyond episodic idiocy (looking at you, SpongeBob – I do appreciate you, though).

