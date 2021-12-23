ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akira Coming to 4K Blu-ray

By John Nguyen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkira is an anime film released back in Japan in 1988. Set in a dystopian world, it became a cult classic internationally after its initial release through theatrical and home releases. Over 30 years later, fans...

Siliconera

Tales of Phantasia Blu-ray Will Come Out in 2022

Discotek Media announced that it not only licensed Tales of Phantasia: The Animation, but will also release the Blu-ray. It will come out in April 2022. The Blu-ray will have both the Japanese and English dubs, as well as English subtitles. Along with the four Tales of Phantasia: The Animation...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Win! A DVD and Blu-Ray Bundle

We are offering one lucky winner the chance to win an awesome bundle of DVDs and Blu-Rays with hours of fabulous entertainment. Parks and Recreation: The Complete Series on Blu-Ray. Nominated for an astonishing 76 awards throughout its run and guest starring now US President Joe Biden. The original Thunderbirds...
TV & VIDEOS
wearemoviegeeks.com

Anime Classic AKIRA Returns on 4K UHD Blu-ray January 18th From Funimation

“You got a bad attitude, pops. Lighten up before your arteries harden!”. The Anime classic AKIRA returns on 4K UHD Blu-ray January 18th from Funimation. It can be pre-ordered HERE. Equipped with remastered visuals and remixed audio, the iconic 1988 film AKIRA reemerges on 4K UHD Blu-ray™on January 18, 2022...
COMICS
Siliconera

Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog is Releasing on Blu-ray in 2022

Discotek Media announced it is releasing the Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog animated series on Blu-ray in February 2022. The newly remastered release will feature all 65 episodes of the series in stereo sound. Additionally, it will also come with commentary from animator Milton Knight, as well as pilot episodes, rushes, commercials, and bumpers. There is no confirmed price.
MOVIES
cinelinx.com

Encanto Coming Soon to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD

If you have not yet seen Disney’s Encanto, the magic is soon coming to you. Encanto arrives on Digital December 24 and 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™ and DVD February 8. The film can also be enjoyed on Disney+ starting December 24. The upcoming release includes an all-new animated short, Far From The Tree, plus a sing-along version of the film with on-screen lyrics and never-before seen bonus features.
MOVIES
nerdreactor.com

The Last Duel – 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

On the whole, The Last Duel lives and dies by the screenplay written by Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Nicole Holofcener. The Medieval setting is merely a backdrop to the real story as it approaches it from three different points of view. The first showcases the viewpoint of the victim’s husband (Matt Damon). Next, it follows the point of view of the accused (Adam Driver). Finally, the third chapter looks at the angle from the victim herself (Jodie Comer).
MOVIES
readjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (December 14th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for December 14th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Last Duel, The Mitchells Vs. the Machines, The Card Counter and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
TV SHOWS
Collider

Thomas Jane's 'The Punisher' Gets 4K, Blu-ray Steelbook With Bonus Content

If you are one of the die-hard fans of Thomas Jane’s Frank Castle or just loves any incarnation of the character, you’ll be happy to know that Best Buy is releasing a 4K UHD Steelbook edition of 2004’s The Punisher, and it’s coming to shelves earlier than you think: you’ll be able to rewatch Castle go vigilante after witnessing his family’s murder a little over a month from now.
MOVIES
Collider

'Encanto' 4K, Blu-ray, Digital Release Includes Sing-Along Version

Disney's 60th animated feature film, Encanto, now has a release date on home video, and it comes with all kinds of bonus features to excite fans. Additionally, Encanto will also be available to stream on Disney+ starting December 24. Encanto follows the story of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living...
MOVIES
Collider

Exclusive: 'Eternals' 4K + Blu-ray Walmart Artwork for Home Release Revealed

Marvel’s Eternals is coming to home release, and Collider can exclusively reveal Walmart’s exclusive artwork for their edition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest chapter. Besides featuring exclusive cover art, Walmart’s version of Eternals’ disc release also comes with a limited-edition enamel pin of the Immortal Warriors of Olympia.
MOVIES
digitalchumps.com

The Ultimate Aang and Korra Blu-ray Collection Review

February of 2020, I had the absolute pleasure of diving into Avatar: The Last Airbender when it hit its Steelbook collection. Having been new to the series, I didn’t know much about it other than people absolutely fawned over it like it was the next coming. What I found with it was a meaningful story, compelling characters that progressively grew in a proper manner as the story changed from childlike to serious, and an appreciation for the good folks at Nickelodeon, who took a chance on a series that went beyond episodic idiocy (looking at you, SpongeBob – I do appreciate you, though).
TV & VIDEOS
wearemoviegeeks.com

Bring Home the Magic When ENCANTO Arrives on Digital December 24th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 8th

“ENCANTO DAZZLES BOTH VISUALLY & NARRATIVELY, WITH VIBRANT SONGS AND STELLAR ANIMATION” – Andrea Towers, IGN. Bring Home the Magic When Encanto Arrives on Digital December 24 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 8. Includes All-New Animated Short, Far From The Tree, Plus Sing-Along Version With On-Screen Lyrics and Never-Before-Seen Bonus Features.
MOVIES
TheHDRoom

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ 4K Blu-ray Pre-Order is Live

As Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to swing through pandemic box offices records, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment are looking ahead to the home video release. They wasted no time ensuring fans can secure a pre-order of Spider-Man: No Way Home as soon as possible after soaking it up theatrically. There’s...
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

CONTEST: Win a NO TIME TO DIE Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Premium Gift Set!

Secret agent 007’s famous Aston Martin DB5 is a truly one of a kind car filled to the brim with gadgets, weapons, and more, but would it surprise you to learn that the crew behind James Bond’s latest outing No Time to Die actually had 10 DB5’s on hand to perform all of the incredible stunts and action sequences in the movie?
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Many Saints of Newark Blu-ray Review

For today's home video review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam discusses THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK on Blu-ray!. Purchase your copy of Many Saints of Newark today at Amazon.com -- https://amzn.to/3ppeY5P. ABOUT MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK. Young Anthony Soprano is growing up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history,...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Cameron Offers “The Abyss” 4K/Blu Update

Just over a week ago came the publication of “Tech Noir,” a new 392-page coffee table book (weighing in at nearly seven pounds) collecting nearly fifty years of concept artwork created by filmmaker James Cameron. From “Terminator” to “Aliens” to “Titanic” and “Avatar,” the book offers plenty of...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Will Hit Blu-ray and DVD in February

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Will Hit Blu-ray and DVD in February. The new Ghostbusters gang is gearing up for its home video release. A little over a month after the film’s theatrical debut, Sony (via Collider) has announced when fans can get their hands on their very own copy of Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The sequel will hit digital platforms on January 4, and it will be available in SD, HD, and 4K UHD formats. Sony has also confirmed that the film will be released on Blu-ray, 4K, and DVD on February 1.
MOVIES
flix66.com

No Time To Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Review

The epic conclusion to Daniel Craig’s tenure as James Bond is not going to please everyone. More than any other Bond film, NO TIME TO DIE leans very heavy into the underlying plot-lines and drama that the previous four Craig films have established. But to be fair, none of Craig’s films have been one-off, standalone films, so anyone keeping up with the franchise should not be surprised to see that trend continuing here. NO TIME TO DIE is not the best of Craig’s Bond films, but it’s a worthy ending to what might be the best series of Bond films.
MOVIES

