Spider-Man: No Way Home has officially become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2021. Within two weeks of its release, the new Marvel film has earned over $1.05bn (£782m) at the box office, making it the first film to cross the billion-dollar mark during the pandemic.According to studio estimates as of Sunday (26 December), No Way Home added $81.5m (£60.7m) over the three-day weekend, which is 69 per cent less as compared to the film’s performance on the first weekend. Universal’s Sing 2 came in second place this weekend with approximately $23.8m, while Warner Bros’The Matrix Resurrections took the third...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO