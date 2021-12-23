ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Etihad Airways to divest several businesses, Abu Dhabi media office says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dr0Or_0dUL4geK00

DUBAI, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways will divest several support service businesses to a new aviation company owned by Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ and to Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC), a government media office said on Thursday.

The deal would add to ADQ's mobility and logistics portfolio, allow Etihad to capitalise on global travel market opportunities and boost Abu Dhabi's aviation ecosystem, the office added.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

M&A deals in Turkey estimated to be $15.5 billion in 2021 - KPMG

ISTANBUL, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The value of disclosed mergers and acquisitions in Turkey was some $14 billion in 2021, with the total rising to around an estimated $15.5 billion including those undisclosed, Turkey M&A advisory partner Gokhan Kacmaz said on Tuesday. In 2022 the value of M&A deals was...
WORLD
Reuters

China Evergrande shares rise on vow to boost unit construction

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shares in China Evergrande Group (3333.HK) jumped more than 8% on Tuesday morning after the embattled property developer said it had made initial progress in resuming construction work. Company chairman Hui Ka Yan vowed in a meeting on Sunday to deliver 39,000 units of properties in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etihad Airways#Abu Dhabi Media#Global Travel#Adq#Adnec
simpleflying.com

A Busy Weekend For Qatar Airways’ A330s

Doha-based Qatar Airways operates a fleet of 14 Airbus A330 aircraft. The A330 fleet comprises six A330-200s and eight A330-300s. Qatar Airways and its A330s haven’t had the easiest time lately, but looking at what the A330s have been up to over the Christmas weekend shows decent amounts of flying.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

Etihad to divest aviation support units to Abu Dhabi holding group

Etihad Airways is to divest a number of aviation support service units, including its engineering division, to Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ as part of its focus on core airline operations. Holding company ADQ, which already has airports operator Abu Dhabi Airports among a wide-ranging portfolio of interests, is to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

What Caused A 2007 Fire Destroying A Qatar Airways A300 In Abu Dhabi?

Fire can be a sudden and dangerous consequence of plane crashes if certain factors align. However, such accidents are not the only instances whereby an aircraft can find itself aflame. Indeed, in 2007, fire destroyed a Qatar Airways Airbus A300 while it was undergoing maintenance in a hangar in Abu Dhabi. But how exactly did this happen?
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
TravelDailyNews.com

Etihad Airways to pilot emissions slashing software Signol

LONDON - Signol, a software company using behavioral economics and data science to cut fuel waste and save firms millions of dollars, has landed first place at the Etihad Airways Sustainability Challenge at this year’s Dubai Airshow. The new competition, hosted by VISTA, invited start-ups, developers and entrepreneurs from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thefastmode.com

Kyndryl to Help Etihad Airways Modernize its IT Infrastructure

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Kyndryl, the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, on Wednesday announced a multi-year agreement to help accelerate the next stage of its digital transformation journey. Kyndryl will help Etihad modernize its IT infrastructure by facilitating the use of...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Chinese VC firm Eastern Bell raises $2 bln for latest yuan and dollar funds

SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chinese venture capital firm Eastern Bell Capital has raised more than 13 billion yuan ($2.04 billion) in its latest funding round, boosting the firm's investment firepower in the world's second largest economy. The investor in electric-car maker Xpeng Inc and Uber-like truck startup Full Truck...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Most Gulf bourses close higher as Omicron worries ease

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Tuesday, with the Saudi index outperforming the region amid diminished concern over the economic impact of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Saudi Arabia's benchmark index (.TASI) advanced 1.4%, buoyed by a 2.9% rise in Al Rajhi Bank...
STOCKS
Reuters

Telefonica reaches agreement to cut about 2,700 jobs in Spain

MADRID, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Spain's Telefonica (TEF.MC) has reached an agreement with labour unions to cut some 15% of its domestic workforcevia voluntary redundancies in a plan estimated to cost it 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) this year, the telecoms group said on Tuesday. The plan to cut around...
BUSINESS
businesstraveller.com

Etihad Airways’ travel guide for the holiday season

It’s finally that time of the year we have all been waiting for and many of us are already planning our annual holiday vacation. Despite the festive cheer around us, the holiday mood can quickly turn sour when the overload of holiday flyers leads to overcrowding, long queues at the airport and some tense moments if you get the travel guidelines wrong.
TRAVEL
rubbernews.com

Bridgestone divesting anti-vibration rubber business

TOKYO—Bridgestone Corp. is divesting another key non-tire business as part of its ongoing portfolio restructuring. The Japanese group is transferring its anti-vibration rubber business to Chinese automotive components manufacturer Anhui Zhongding Holding Group Co. Ltd., said Bridgestone in a Dec. 10 statement. As part of the agreement, Bridgestone will...
BUSINESS
businesstraveller.com

Etihad Airways celebrates UAE’s ‘Year of the Fiftieth’ with Manish Malhotra

The 50th UAE National Day Celebrations commemorated the country’s Golden Jubilee through a roster of artistic and cultural experiences. Steering the celebrations, Etihad Airways, as part of their ‘Hosting the World’ campaign collaborated with Indian Fashion designer Manish Malhotra and well renowned Emirati designer Hessa Al Falasi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reuters

Reuters

257K+
Followers
259K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy