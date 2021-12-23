A Word with Chief Matt Sproul: Winter weather, traffic safety go hand in hand

Winter is here. It’s the perfect time to go sledding, hit the ski slopes or skate ponds. But the winter weather — especially in Western New York — also creates some of the most treacherous road conditions. Whether it’s falling snow, sleet, slush or black ice, it makes driving downright dangerous. And because it’s not possible for many of us to hibernate until spring, here are a few winter weather driving tips you should consider to stay safe.

Prepare your vehicle

It’s important to make sure your vehicle is prepared for winter road conditions. Ensure all vehicle maintenance is up to date. Start with a few simple checks like oil and wiper fluid levels.

The two big ones: tires and brakes. Check the tread on your tires. Worn tires are more prone to slip and slide in slushy and icy conditions. Request a brake check every time your vehicle gets an oil change. Once you know there aren’t any issues, using your brakes correctly on the road is crucial to retaining control on wet, icy or snowy roads. Brake slowly and steadily to allow plenty of time to come to a full stop.

Make it a habit to top off your gas tank whenever you reach halfway. This way you won’t get caught on empty when bad weather causes delays and there’s no gas station in sight.

Clear snow and scrape ice

Before you even start out on the road, make sure your windshield wipers work for clearing rain, snow and ice. It can be tempting to do the minimum and rely on just your wipers to do the clearing, but snow and ice left on your vehicle can be a hazard to you and other drivers. Have a snow brush and even a small shovel ready to go so you can brush snow off the roof, windows, hood, lights and mirrors of your vehicle.

Minimize distractions

Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of accidents and death no matter what time of year, but especially in the winter months when conditions are dangerous. Keep your phone turned off or connected to your car’s Bluetooth. Don’t text and drive — it can wait.

Stock emergency supplies

Especially when temperatures get below freezing, make sure to have a few emergency essentials in your car in case of a traffic jam or accident caused by the weather. Your vehicle emergency kit should include a flashlight, jumper cables, shovel, snow brush, ice scraper, cell phone car charger, bottled water and a blanket tucked away in your trunk. You never know when you’ll need something in case of an emergency.

Driving in winter weather can be challenging, even for experienced drivers. Preparing your vehicle, clearing snow and ice, minimizing distractions and keeping emergency supplies on hand are a few ways to stay safe on the road.

About this series

Matt Sproul is the chief of Canandaigua Emergency Squad (CES), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit unit that receives no tax-based support. CES responds to more than 6,000 calls per year serving the towns of Canandaigua, Bristol, Hopewell, Gorham and East Bloomfield and the village of Bloomfield. East Bloomfield Volunteer Ambulance is a division of CES. For more information, go to canandaiguaes.org. If you have questions or want to get involved, send emails to info@canandaigues.org.