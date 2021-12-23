XDC Network adds Euro Stablecoin, EURS, into its decentralised trade finance ecosystem

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has announced that the number of Open Banking net users reached 30 million, according to an official statement. The number of accounts registered has surpassed 100 million as the Open Banking system fully went into service two years ago in December 2019. In two years, the cumulative volume of transactions via Open Banking reached more than 8.38 billion with the daily average volume of about 20 million transactions occurring for the total amount of some KRW1 trillion every day. Statistical data so far have shown that the Open Banking users most frequently used the balance inquiry (68%) service, followed by the wire transfer (21%) and transaction inquiry (6%) services.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO