ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commodities & Future

XDC Network adds Euro Stablecoin, EURS, into its decentralised trade finance ecosystem

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXinFin has teamed up with the EURS stablecoin, a large euro-backed digital asset to onboard EURS into the XDC Network to form part of its diverse stablecoin...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

A fintech expert's top 6 crypto predictions: Bitcoin hitting $100,000 is 'ambitious but hardly insane'

2021 was a wild year for cryptocurrency. Despite bitcoin's recent plunge, for example, its price has still risen by more than 70% in the past 52 weeks. More important, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have made tremendous strides, not just in valuation — today the cryptocurrency market capitalization is estimated at $2.5 trillion, more than double a year ago — but also in growing acceptance.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Finance#Global Trade#Euro Stablecoin#Eurs#The Xdc Network#Bdo Malta
thepaypers.com

Axletree teams with Roxe for international blockchain payments

Axletree and Roxe have partnered to deliver cross-border payments with blockchain technology, making use of the former’s marketplace and Roxe’s Instant Settlement Network. With this partnership, Axeltree's clients will have access to a payment note on the Roxe blockchain network, which can settle a payment in seconds. Clients do not need to use cryptocurrency to access the blockchain network.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Korea registers 30 mln Open Banking net users

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has announced that the number of Open Banking net users reached 30 million, according to an official statement. The number of accounts registered has surpassed 100 million as the Open Banking system fully went into service two years ago in December 2019. In two years, the cumulative volume of transactions via Open Banking reached more than 8.38 billion with the daily average volume of about 20 million transactions occurring for the total amount of some KRW1 trillion every day. Statistical data so far have shown that the Open Banking users most frequently used the balance inquiry (68%) service, followed by the wire transfer (21%) and transaction inquiry (6%) services.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Dubai World Trade Centre to set a crypto regulatory framework

Crypto exchange Binance has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Dubai World Trade Centre authority to help it establish a crypto regulatory framework, according to The Block. Binance said it will share its experience in collaborating with global regulators with the authority to aid the development of ‘progressive’ crypto...
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

SETL to take part in asset tokenisation pilot with SWIFT

SETL has announced that it will be working with SWIFT on an innovation pilot, as the cooperative explores how it can support interoperability in the development of the tokenised asset market. In a series of experiments early next year, SETL, SWIFT, Clearstream, Northern Trust and other market participants will explore...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
thepaypers.com

Laurentian Bank partners with Brim Financial

Canada-based Brim Financial has partnered with Laurentia Bank’s to fuel its digital transformation and augment its end-to-end customer journey for Visa products. Through this partnership, Laurentian Bank will integrate Brim’s Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) to accelerate the Bank’s digital capabilities, simplify its Visa ecosystem, close foundational gaps in its offering, and differentiate its products in the market. The two plan to bring the new experience to the market in 2022.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Blockchain auditing startup hae.sh collects EUR 1.3 million in seed round

Germany-based blockchain-based continuous forgery-proof auditing company hae.sh has obtained EUR 1.3 million in seed capital. With the Digital Internal Control Environment (DICE) software, the startup aims to change traditional rules in the economy. According to a hae.sh representative, the financial year of most listed companies ends on December 31, yet the audited annual financial statements may not be finalised and published until March or April of the following year, which they state is problematic.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

AU Small Finance Bank launches new super app

India-based bank AU Small Finance Bank has added a lifestyle marketplace to their mobile banking application, according to IBS Intelligence. This marketplace enables both the bank’s customers as well as their UPI users to purchase mobile top-ups, send gift cards to their loved ones, and book travel across hundreds of destinations both within and outside India directly through their mobile banking application. The bank aims to make their customers’ lives easier by aggregating all these services on its mobile application so that customers don’t have to navigate through multiple apps.
BEAUTY & FASHION
thepaypers.com

SEPA Cyber Technologies enters Visa Ready Fintech Enablement programme

Bulgaria-based fintech SEPA Cyber Technologies has announced it joined the. programme to provide both fintechs and issuers full enablement stacks for digital issuance. Through its work with Visa, SEPA Cyber Technologies delivers comprehensive card payments security while bridging the gap between its customers and the market. The company provides its clients with what’s needed for digitalisation of financial and business processes as well as for the establishment of their own neobanks and challenger banks.
TECHNOLOGY
NEWSBTC

MRHB DeFi backed by Polygon Technology to build new Decentralised Philanthropy Protocol DePhi in World’s 1st Halal Ecosystem

Melbourne, Australia, November 19, 2021 – Ethereum’s biggest DeFi chain Polygon and ethical DeFi platform MRHB DeFi are leading the charge on the next big thing in DeFi — decentralized philanthropy — or DePhi for short which is estimated at over USD 300 billion each year in Muslim countries alone with around USD 1.5 trillion in assets held by around 160,000 foundations globally.
PHILANTHROPY
thepaypers.com

Addi raises USD 200 mln

Addi has raised a USD 200 million funding round led by Softbank and GIC to help fuel an expansion in Latin America. Despite closing a fundraising round in August 2021, the financial technology company decided to increase its capital to support its ongoing growth. Addi's valuation is above USD 700...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Taxdoo collect EUR 57 million in Series B financing round

Germany-base automated financial compliance platform Taxdoo has raised EUR 57 million in a Series B financing round led by Tiger Global. The company’s existing investors Accel, Visionaries Club and 20VC participated in this round again. Taxdoo plans to remove obstacles of taxes and give retailers across Europe a competitive advantage by removing barriers as they grow their business.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Re:cap secures financing of EUR 100 million

Germany-based fintech Re:cap has raised EUR 10 million a seed round and EUR 90 million in outside capital. The growth financing is provided by investors Felix Capital, Project A Ventures, as well as Entrée Capital. Re:cap is as a financing platform that acts as an intermediary between companies and investors. The startup is offering its services to companies in the software industry with sales between EUR 500,000 and EUR 15 million.
SOFTWARE
Coinspeaker

BitMEX Unveils Minting of Its Ecosystem Token $BMEX

BitMEX said the BMEX token will have a maximum supply of 450 million and will be vested for a period of up to 5 years. Seychelles-based digital assets derivatives exchange BitMEX has announced the minting of its native digital currency, the BMEX token. Tagged as the “token for true believers” in cryptocurrencies and of its platform, the company has defined guidelines for becoming one of the early users who will gain access to the BMEX tokens.
CURRENCIES
thepaypers.com

MoMo receives new funding of USD 170 mln

Vietnam-based e-wallet MoMo has raised another USD 170 million in its latest Series E funding round led by Japanese bank Mizuho. With the latest capital injection by Mizuho in exchange for 7.5% stake in the company, e-wallet MoMo is now valued at over USD 2 billion, placing it among a handful of other Vietnamese unicorns.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Decentralized Social, XDC Network Among Top Crypto Movers In 24H

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro the following is the list of top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) increased by 38.71% to $13.57. The trading volume for this coin is currently $86.81 million, which is 107.97% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,187,650,609.00.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy