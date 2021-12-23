The Paypers is celebrating the Holiday Season until 3 January!

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The omicron variant may be disrupting holiday plans, but not holiday shopping. Holiday sales rose at the fastest rate we’ve seen in 39 years. Shoppers are returning to stores the day after Christmas to return unwanted gifts, others going back to buy things they didn’t get. CBS took a look at a mall in San Mateo where bargain hunters are on the hunt for some steep discounts. Unlike last week, a much more relaxed atmosphere at shopping centers across the bay area on Sunday. No more last-minute shopping, although there are still a good amount of people at the Hillsdale Mall...

SHOPPING ・ 1 DAY AGO