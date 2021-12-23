ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Paypers is celebrating the Holiday Season until 3 January!

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

We will take a short break on the 24th of December and return on the 3rd of January 2022. The Paypers team would like to take a moment, at the end of 2021, to wholeheartedly thank...

thepaypers.com

WBUR

Embrace holiday celebrations again with simple, smaller entertaining this season

Many people are rethinking how they will celebrate the holidays this year. After putting out a highly unscientific poll on Facebook asking “how will you celebrate?,” I found a few themes emerging: Keep it simple and keep it small. Many talked about only getting together with small groups of vaccinated family and friends. Others said they will all get at-home COVID-19 tests before gathering to keep it even “safer.”
FOOD & DRINKS
News On 6

Tulsa's Celebrity Restaurant Closes Permanently After Reopening For Holiday Season

A Tulsa restaurant that has been known for its fine dining for almost six decades said farewell Thursday night. Celebrity Restaurant near 31st and Yale reopened this holiday season so guests could enjoy eating there one more time. While the owners are still trying to figure out the future of the restaurant, one thing is for sure: This place means so much to so many people.
TULSA, OK
kensingtonvoice.com

Kensington organizations celebrate the holiday season with Santa Claus, the Grinch, and shopping

The holiday season officially arrived in the Kensington area on Dec. 4 with winter festivities and a holiday market. The Harrowgate Civic Association hosted its first annual Winter Wonderland festival in Harrowgate Park, and over on Somerset Street between Frankford Avenue and Coral Street, the NKCDC’s Holiday Market welcomed shoppers looking to buy local.
FESTIVAL
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Sacramento

Holiday Shopping Rates Rise At Fastest Rate In 39 Years

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The omicron variant may be disrupting holiday plans, but not holiday shopping. Holiday sales rose at the fastest rate we’ve seen in 39 years. Shoppers are returning to stores the day after Christmas to return unwanted gifts, others going back to buy things they didn’t get. CBS took a look at a mall in San Mateo where bargain hunters are on the hunt for some steep discounts. Unlike last week, a much more relaxed atmosphere at shopping centers across the bay area on Sunday. No more last-minute shopping, although there are still a good amount of people at the Hillsdale Mall...
SHOPPING
12NewsNow

Vidor man celebrates holiday season with large yard decorations

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Vidor man is celebrating the holidays with large yard paintings. 12News viewer David Baker from Vidor sent us pictures of his yard decorated during this Christmas season. Baker worked for many years at a Southeast Texas school district and painted their football field paintings. About...
VIDOR, TX
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Greensboro begins preparations for holiday season celebrations

GREENSBORO, Ga. — There are only a few weeks until Christmas, and downtown Greensboro is already working to help you and your family enjoy the holidays in your hometown. Greensboro Merchants are decorated and ready for you to kick off your shopping season in downtown, without the hustle and bustle of the large crowds.
GREENSBORO, GA

