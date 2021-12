DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures once again prevailed across the Tri-State today after the fog from this morning cleared out. As we go through the evening and overnight hours, we can expect a slight uptick in cloud cover and another round of patchy dense fog to develop. An isolated shower or two is not out of the question either as we get closer to daybreak with an approaching shortwave. Overnight lows will be very mild once again, with most locations only bottoming out in the low 60s.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO