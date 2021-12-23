Inbase Urban Fab smartwatch for kids launched in India for Rs 2,999 (~$40)

Stan Lee's "Chakra The Invincible" NFT Drop Launches First-Ever Hollywood Meets Bollywood Superhero NFT Collectibles Auction on www.Chakraverse.io. LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment, Graphic India, and Orange Comet today collectively announced the Chakraverse limited edition NFT collection in partnership with GuardianLink and BeyondLifeclub - the collection is available at www.Chakraverse.io. Latching onto the long-standing superhero craze and seeding a Bollywood connection into the Hollywood world, this launch is inspired by one the legend's first international superhero creations—Chakra The Invincible. This unique collection marks a monumental movement to introduce NFTs simultaneously into the global NFT ecosystem in the US, India, and around the world.
Comments / 0