Inbase Urban Fab smartwatch for kids launched in India for Rs 2,999 (~$40)

Kodak has launched three 4K smart TVs with 40W speakers in India. The launch of the new lineup under the Kovak brand is another realization of the made in India initiative as the models are wholly produced in the subcontinent. The new models are the outcome of investments in technology and research in pursuit of a massive share of the Indian TV market. The company continues to pursue its goal of becoming the leading premium Android TV brand in the country.

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO