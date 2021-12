Back in October, Xiaomi’s Redmi launched the Redmi Note 11 5G series in China comprising of the Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+. Later, the company launched the vanilla Note 11 in India as the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The same handset was made available in the global market with the moniker Poco M4 Pro 5G. Now, the company is all set to launch the top of the line Redmi Note 11 Pro+ in more markets outside China. The device is already in the pipeline as the Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge for India. The same phone has now arrived on the Federal Communications Commission(FCC) confirming its global presence.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO