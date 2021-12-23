ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

As Bitcoin Consolidates Below The $50K level, Here's What These 4 Analysts And Traders Are Saying

By Madhukumar Warrier
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2899am_0dUL2HzX00

As Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued to consolidate below the $50,000 level Wednesday evening, here’s what four analysts and expert traders are saying about the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The Crypto Dog, a Twitter-popular cryptocurrency analyst, told his 714,000 followers on the microblogging site that Bitcoin looks set to touch the mid-50,000 range next week.

Just eyeballing it $BTC looks set for mid 50s this time next week

— The Crypto Dog (@TheCryptoDog) December 23, 2021

He added that “froth and overvalued” altcoins can trend downwards to zero, while Bitcoin and stronger narrative altcoins move higher.

Froth and overvalued alts can continue to trend to 0 while BTC and stronger narrative alts trend higher.

There doesn't have to be a massive wipe out where everything dies for a whole year.

I'm not sure why that would happen.

— The Crypto Dog (@TheCryptoDog) December 17, 2021

Amsterdam-based popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe told his over 537,000 followers on Twitter while Bitcoin was touted to touch the $150,000 mark, it is still only near the $50,000 range

They said we get parabolic run with #Bitcoin to $150K.

Instead we got #Bitcoin at $50K.

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 22, 2021

He added it was good to see altcoins following the movements of Bitcoin and feels that December is still good to look for holding long positions in altcoins.

Good to see that #altcoins are following #Bitcoin here.

December is still a good moment to look for longs on #altcoins.

— Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 22, 2021

Justin Bennett, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader who has more than 95,000 followers on Twitter, said that the real test for Bitcoin buyers is in the $50,000 region, which is the cryptocurrency’s descending trend line from its all-time high.

He added that if Bitcoin can regain the $53,000 to $54,000 range on a daily closing basis, it could move to the $60,000 range and potentially higher.

Cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen said that Bitcoin still has a “lot of work to do,” as it remains 29% down from its all-time high.

#Bitcoin: Still a lot of work to do!https://t.co/4Cie1IM159

— Benjamin Cowen (@intocryptoverse) December 22, 2021

“It would be nice if we can close the year above $50,000,” he said on his YouTube channel, adding that he thinks Bitcoin touching the $100,000 level next year is a possibility, especially in line with the idea of lengthening cycles.

Price Action: Bitcoin is down 1.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $48,439.73 at press time.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On PayPal Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on PayPal Holdings. Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Option Buyers Get Bullish On Fubo At Key Support Level

While the stock is down over 5% on Monday, option traders are getting bullish on FUBO TV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) as it approaches a key support level around $16. What Happened: Fubo has been stuck between the $16 and $18 handles for over three weeks, continually finding bids off the key support level at $16, not having had a weekly close below since Nov. 2020.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency Uniswap Rises More Than 9% In 24 hours

Uniswap’s (CRYPTO: UNI) price has increased 9.77% over the past 24 hours to $19.67. Over the past week, UNI has experienced an uptick of over 39.0%, moving from $14.34 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $44.92. The chart below compares...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bennett
Woonsocket Call

Short Squeeze Penny Stocks To Buy For Under $5 If You Like Risk

Can you handle risk? Do you like volatility? If you answered yes to either question, then penny stocks are probably something to watch. These low-priced equities have become a go-to for profit hunters looking for quick gains. But those gains come with plenty of risks. Just as quickly as they rise, they can crumble, and in many cases, the drop hurts more if you’re on the wrong side of a losing trade. So how do you find the best penny stocks to buy?
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trader#Amsterdam#Crypto
gmauthority.com

Used Car Prices Currently Outpacing Bitcoin, Analyst Says

Market researcher Jim Bianco believes used car prices are a bubble waiting to pop, with the appreciation of some vehicle types outpacing the stock market and even some cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Speaking to CNBC this week, Bianco pointed out that the average transaction price of a used vehicle has risen...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
Benzinga

Will The Santa Rally Lead Wall Street To New All-Time Highs Soon?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq made new highs during a strong earnings season in November 2021, even with raising concerns about inflation and ongoing supply chain problems. With Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), five companies with over a trillion market cap dominate the S&P 500. Since January 2021, they have beaten analysts' expectations like estimated EPS and estimated revenue significantly. Twenty quarterly earnings reports have been published this year. Only three times, the EPS came out lower than expected.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Victoria's Secret

Within the last quarter, Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $72.25 versus the current price of Victoria’s Secret at $49.315, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Eqonex (EQOS)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Eqonex. Eqonex’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on January 11, 2022. There is no upcoming split for Eqonex. What sector and industry does Eqonex (EQOS) operate in?. A. Eqonex is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
decrypt.co

Bitcoins Falls Back Below $50K as Crypto Markets Stumble

Billions in cryptocurrency are traded every day. Image: Shutterstock. There was plenty to cheer for Bitcoin investors over the holidays as the benchmark cryptocurrency soared above $50,000 last Thursday, followed by consolidation above $51,000 on Christmas eve. Barring a brief dip below $50,000 on Sunday, Bitcoin went on to hit...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
23K+
Followers
94K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy