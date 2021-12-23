ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Downhill Skateboarder Pulls Off 70 MPH Raw Run In Switzerland And It’s Dropping Jaws.

By Kelsey Bjork
InspireMore
InspireMore
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Josh Neuman has a need… a need for speed. And he’s capturing it on his YouTube channel!. The self-proclaimed filmmaker, adventurer, and downhill skateboarder earned all three of those...

www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 44

Brian Mortimore
4d ago

he's amazing, got nerves of steel! I like the way he brakes into the curves! he got balls the size of coconuts! definitely on the edge, maybe over!

Reply(2)
14
Joseph Roberts
4d ago

Wow, that run tired me out just by watching the video. I thought he might crash a few times.He definitely has some skills. great run son. 👍🌟

Reply
12
Related
yankodesign.com

Nike launched a bejeweled pair of Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers studded with 228 Swarovski crystals

You might love them or hate them, but sure as hell won’t be able to ignore them. Designed for a subset of people who feel like regular sneakers aren’t enough for their feet, Nike unveiled the Women’s Air Force 1 sneakers with custom retroreflective Swarovski crystals studded across the surface of the shoes. The functionality is twofold – aside from being a pair of sneakers so bizarrely unique that people will definitely ask you where you got them, the reflective crystals on the shoes actually make them easy to spot in low-light conditions. The retroreflective nature of the crystals allows them to reflect beams of light back to their source, making them visible to people driving vehicles while you’re jogging at dawn.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tvinsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Furious After Contestant Loses Car Over Technicality

Fans are once again airing their frustrations with Wheel of Fortune after another technicality robs a contestant of a big prize win. On Tuesday’s episode of the long-running game show, contestant Charlene Rubush made it into the Bonus Round with $16,500. To add an Audi Q3 to her prize haul, all she had to do was solve a puzzle in the “What Are You Doing?” category. Simple enough.
TV & VIDEOS
InspireMore

InspireMore

Dallas, TX
21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The leader in good news and positive media happening around the globe.

 https://www.inspiremore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy