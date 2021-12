If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Altavista Area/Campbell County Habitat for Humanity invited the community to celebrate Brittany Hall’s new home on Third St. this Sunday. It was a moment a long time in the making for Hall, who had prayed for years to find a better home for herself and her children. She had also applied unsuccessfully to Habitat for Humanity twice before she was accepted into the program this year.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO