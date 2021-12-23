ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mandola Virtuoso Anouar Kaddour Cherif to Release Djawla

By World Music Central News Department
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlgerian musician and composer Anouar Kaddour Cherif is set to release Djawla, an album of Arabic...

Lovely Brazilian Piano from Marcos Ariel

Marcos Ariel – Piano Blossoms (Moondo Music, 2021) Piano Blossoms is a lovely solo piano album from Brazilian jazz musician and composer Marcos Ariel. Recorded in Rio de Janeiro, Marcos Ariel performs original musical pieces inspired by the calming imagery of glowing flowers. A native of Rio de Janeiro,...
MUSIC
Cape Verdean Artist Judepina Releases Pé na txon

Pé na txon is the title of the self-released album from Cape Verdean musician Inácio Judepina. The world music album portrays the daily life of the Cape Verdean people, mainly from the interior of the island of Santiago. The album consists of 10 songs in which the predominant styles include funana, batuke, and coladeira. Other genres featured include funk and sokus afro.
MUSIC
Artist Profiles: Kitka

Kitka which means bouquet in Bulgarian and Macedonian began as a grassroots group of amateur singers from diverse ethnic and musical backgrounds who shared a passion for the stunning dissonances asymmetric rhythms intricate ornamentation and resonant strength of traditional Eastern European women’s vocal music. Since its informal beginnings the...
MUSIC
Marvelous Vocal Work from Rising Folk Singer Synnøve Brøndbo Plassen

Hjemve (Heilo / Grappa Musikkforlag) is the first album from talented vocalist Synnøve Brøndbo Plassen. The a cappella recording highlights the remarkable traditions of vocal folk music from her small hometown Folldal in the region of Østerdalen in eastern Norway. The title of the album Hjemve is...
MUSIC
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Why Faith Hill was 'uncomfortable' filming intimate scene with Tim McGraw for '1883'

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw may have been married for 25 years, but when it came to filming an "intimate" scene for their new show, “1883,” she still felt a little awkward. "It was really uncomfortable for me personally because I'm a very shy person in that type of situation," Hill told People, describing how she and McGraw had to film a scene where they took a bath together.
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
Entertainment Weekly

JoJo announces engagement to actor Dexter Darden on Christmas

On Saturday, the 31-year-old singer announced that her now-fiancé, Dexter Darden, asked for her hand in marriage. "Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!" JoJo wrote alongside photographs and video from the proposal — which were taken by shotbythecarters — on Instagram. "The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!"
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

The Willie Nelson Family Shine Brightly on Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light”

Willie Nelson never ceases to amaze. His discography reads longer than most artists’ biography, and even as 2021 draws to a close, the Red-Headed Stranger is still putting out new music. This time, it’s a family affair, with the album The Willie Nelson Family on Legacy Recordings. The collection features old songs that helped build the Nelson family, from old religious standbys to Carter Family classics and even Kris Kristofferson’s “Why Me.” For his 72nd studio album, Nelson is joined by his sister Bobbie on piano, as well as four of his children: Lukas Nelson (acoustic guitar, lead vocals, background vocals), Micah Nelson (bass, drums, background vocals), Paula Nelson (background vocals), and Amy Nelson (background vocals). And it wouldn’t be a Willie record without Mickey Raphael (harmonica).
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
MUSIC
Deadline

J.D. Crowe Dies: Grammy Winning Master Of The Banjo With The New South Was 84

J.D. Crowe, a Grammy winning banjo player whose mastery of the instrument inspired generations of bluegrass fans, died early on Friday morning, his family announced on social media. No cause of death or location was given. “This morning at around 3 a.m,, our dad, JD Crowe, went home. Prayers needed for all during this difficult time,” family members said in a post on his Facebook fan club page. Crowe had been active in music until 2019, when COPD forced him to stop performing. Crowe’s death came a year after another bluegrass legend, guitarist Tony Rice, a former member of Crowe’s New South, died...
MUSIC
New Haven Register

How Two TikTok Stars Turned Their Love of ‘Bridgerton’ Into a Grammy Nomination for Best Musical Theater Album

With the pandemic-battered state of Broadway over the past 18 months, only one Rialto cast recording could muster a nomination in the Grammys’ music theater album category. That left room for voters to be more adventurous, opening the door to a nomination for concept albums including “The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear that went viral thanks to TikTok.
TV & VIDEOS
themusicuniverse.com

TOMORROW X TOGETHER drop surprise Christmas song

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has dropped its first Christmas song “Sweet Dreams” to celebrate the end of the year. The K-pop group first teased the festive track on Twitter with an image that resembles a Christmas postcard and “‘Sweet Dreams’ Coming Soon!”. The song is available...
MUSIC
officialcharts.com

New Releases

As ever, the week between Christmas and New Year is a quiet one for new music, but a few artists have kindly offered up some exciting morsels. Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Nigerian artist (and Official Afrobeats Chart regular) Fireboy DML on a remix of Peru - originally released back in July.
MUSIC

