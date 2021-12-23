ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Charlene Rubush Losing Audi Leaves Fans Outraged

By Ryan Smith
Newsweek
 5 days ago
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant Charlene Rubush narrowly missed out on winning an Audi Q3, prompting fans to urge show bosses to reverse the...

Vanna White
Pat Sajak
'Wheel Of Fortune' Slammed Over Confusing Puzzle

In the past year or so, Wheel Of Fortune has made headlines for reasons other than a contestant winning big. There was a controversy over a strict rule, host Pat Sajak called a contestant "ungrateful," a player might have lost on purpose, Pat got into an icy exchange with a contestant, the show was questioned about an "evil" puzzle, and Sajak upset some fans who felt he made fun of a contestant's lisp.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Sends Sweet Message to Pat Sajak to Close Out Show

As Wheel of Fortune came to an end last night, hostess Vanna White shared a sweet message for her longtime friend and host, Pat Sajak. The pair have been at the helm of the game show since the early ’80s. For four decades, the two hosts have worked together and been the face of Wheel of Fortune. In that time, they’ve helped build the series into one of the most popular game shows of all time. Additionally, they’ve each become household names because of their time on the show.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Star Maggie Sajak is Trying to ‘Act Natural’ in Dazzling New Photo

It seems that Maggie Sajak is doing more and more on Wheel of Fortune. She has had a variety of roles on the show and now is taking fashion notes from Vanna White. In a recent Instagram post, Sajak is wearing a sparkly and dazzling dress. With one bare arm and shoulder on her right and a full sleeve down her left, it is quite the ensemble. She posed in front of an elevator and gave it a quick and fun caption. “Your crush is coming over, act normal.”
CELEBRITIES
Polygon

She solved the puzzle, but Wheel of Fortune didn’t give her the car

Wheel of Fortune is a relatively simple game, which is likely why it’s been on TV in one form or another since 1975. Originally spun out from creator Merv Griffin’s games of Hangman on the road as a kid, it’s a word-guessing game broken down into individual letters. What matters most in Wheel of Fortune, beyond getting good spins, is extrapolating full words and phrases from a few scattered letters.
TV & VIDEOS
outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Dedicates Spin to Vanna White, Lands on Million-Dollar Wedge

During tonight’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episode, one famous contestant dedicates his spin to hostess Vanna White before landing on the million-dollar wedge. Earlier this year, the popular game show brought in celebrity contestants for the first time ever. Following the success of the celebrity version of the show, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune has returned for a second season on Sunday nights in primetime. The weekly series has already been a hit, and tonight’s episode looks to be a good one.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’: Here’s Who Won in Latest Episode

On Sunday night, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune‘s Instagram account announced the game show’s celebrity winner of tonight’s episode. In January of this year, Season 1 of the celebrity version of the popular game show premiered. It was the first time ever that celebrities became the only contestants during a special season of the show. Following the success of the first season, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 recently returned on Sunday nights in primetime.
TV SHOWS
WTRF- 7News

‘Wheel of Fortune’ reviewing bonus round controversy

Fans around the U.S. are upset at Wheel of Fortune after a controversial rule decided a contestant wouldn’t win an Audi Q3. The contestant chose the category, What are you doing? , in the bonus round. The letters the contestant selected for the bonus round were G,D,H,I along with the R,S,T,L.N.E that Wheel of Fortune […]
TV & VIDEOS
Cosmopolitan

'Wheel of Fortune' Is Getting Major Twitter Backlash Thanks to a Contestant Being Denied Her Audi

Wheel of Fortune fans are not happy with the show after last night's episode saw a contestant lose her prize thanks to a weird technicality. In case you missed it, which you definitely did unless you're my grandparents who watch Wheel every night, Charlene Rubush had $16,500 by the time she got to the bonus round in Tuesday's episode. The answer to Charlene's puzzle was "choosing the right word," which she guessed correctly after initially saying "choosing the right card." And despite getting the answer right on her second guess (which is totally standard!), host Pat Sajak didn't give her the prize (an Audi) because of a weird timing technicality.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Receives Massive Gift From Audi Following Rule Controversy

Wheel of Fortune contestant Charlene Rubush is getting a brand new car from Audi after all, following online outrage directed at the show when she lost the bonus puzzle challenge on a technicality. Thanks in part to a viral tweet from former Jeopardy! champion Alex Jacob, Audi stepped up and said they will give her a new Audi Q3. Jacob declared victory by sharing a GIF of Rainn Wilson in The Office.
TV & VIDEOS
Newsweek

