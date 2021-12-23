'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Charlene Rubush Losing Audi Leaves Fans Outraged
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant Charlene Rubush narrowly missed out on winning an Audi Q3, prompting fans to urge show bosses to reverse the...www.newsweek.com
"Wheel of Fortune" contestant Charlene Rubush narrowly missed out on winning an Audi Q3, prompting fans to urge show bosses to reverse the...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0