'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant Charlene Rubush Losing Audi Leaves Fans Outraged

Wheel of Fortune fans are not happy with the show after last night's episode saw a contestant lose her prize thanks to a weird technicality. In case you missed it, which you definitely did unless you're my grandparents who watch Wheel every night, Charlene Rubush had $16,500 by the time she got to the bonus round in Tuesday's episode. The answer to Charlene's puzzle was "choosing the right word," which she guessed correctly after initially saying "choosing the right card." And despite getting the answer right on her second guess (which is totally standard!), host Pat Sajak didn't give her the prize (an Audi) because of a weird timing technicality.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO