Indianapolis, IN

5 shootings under investigation in Indy from late Wednesday into early Thursday

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating five reported shootings that stretched across the city from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

6 p.m. Wednesday

The first incident happened at 6 p.m. in the 7000 block of N. Michigan Road. The only information is the victim was found to be awake and breathing after the shooting.

9:35 p.m. Wednesday

A person was described to be stable after walking in to Community Hospital North with a gunshot wound. It’s unclear where the actual shooting occurred.

10:35 p.m. Wednesday

A man was left in serious condition after police say he was found shot in the neck and torso at the intersection of 38th Street and Riley Avenue on the east side.

12:32 a.m. Thursday

Community Hospital East reported a walk-in shooting victim at its facility on North Ritter Avenue. Police believe the actual shooting happened in the 6000 block of E. 11th Street. The victim is stable at last check.

2:59 a.m. Thursday

IMPD says a man was shot in the leg on the near east side. This was reported in the 2600 block of E. Michigan Street. He was also described as stable.

No suspect information is available in any of the five shootings.

Comments / 18

Dorothy Ogunmadewa
5d ago

I wish. everyone went so angry because this country is really beautiful and I'm proud to be American I want to be scared all the time but my kids my grandkids just want to live a nice peaceful comfortable life your peace I'm going to keep my faith scared but I'm not all that scared I know God got all of us I'm going to keep on praying to my knees are bloody this is the way out of here and back to where it used to be

Reply(6)
5
Curtis Moore
5d ago

I wish this animals from GARY INDIANA, would go back to were they came from INDY didn't use to be this WAY.

Reply(2)
5
Don Young
4d ago

Why are you not reporting what ethnic groups these people being shoot at and who done the shootings? Curious minds want to know.

Reply
2
 

#Indy#Shooting#Weather#Community Hospital North#Community Hospital East#Impd#Fox 59
FOX59

FOX59

