The Government will reportedly hold “emergency” meetings with energy industry bosses to address rapidly rising wholesale gas prices.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will meet with chief executives of major suppliers on Monday, according to The Times, which reports the bosses are likely to ask for tax cuts and the relaxation of green levies.Mr Kwarteng, who is also the Energy Secretary, has already been talking to chief executives individually.Fears of runaway household bills in the new year have been mounting since rising gas prices began bankrupting suppliers in September. Since then, prices have risen from 54p per therm of gas to £4.50.Since...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO