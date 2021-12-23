ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany expecting surge of Omicron cases around New Year

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHealth minister Karl Lauterbach also said that people would probably need a fourth shot of vaccine to maintain the best immune response to Covid-19. Germany’s health minister said on Thursday that he expects a surge in coronavirus cases around...

www.shropshirestar.com

Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

Highly vaccinated countries thought they were over the worst. Denmark says the pandemic’s toughest month is just beginning.

COPENHAGEN — In a country that tracks the spread of coronavirus variants as closely as any in the world, the signals have never been more concerning. Omicron positives are doubling nearly every two days. The country is setting one daily case record after another. The lab analyzing positive tests recently added an overnight shift just to keep up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Added 8 New Countries To Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Spain

On December 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it added eight new countries to its Level 4 avoid travel list. Level 4 is the most severe level of the CDC's categories, and it means that 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported. This...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine ‘preventing lagged rise in deaths’

The use of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in vulnerable people may be resulting in a lower death toll in the UK compared to Europe according to the former chief of the country’s vaccine taskforce.Clive Dix said the durable cellular immunity response produced by the AZ jab can potentially “last for life”.The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was approved last December, and vaccines were initially rolled out among the older and the most vulnerable in society.Mr Dix told The Daily Telegraph: “If you look across Europe, with the rise in cases, there’s also a corresponding lagged rise in deaths, but not in...
WORLD
staradvertiser.com

Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions amid omicron surge

Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland on Tuesday ordered tighter restrictions on gatherings as the omicron variant continued its march across Europe, and Swedish officials warned that a surge of infections driven by the variant would continue rising until mid-January. Sweden’s public health agency also released new forecasts that suggested that,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Omicron Cases Surge in Australia

Australia’s national cabinet warns that that increasing cases of the Omicron variant will collapse the country’s healthcare system if further restrictions are not imposed such as travel bans and the prohibition on mass gatherings. The Doherty Institute modeling has said that the booster shots alone cannot handle the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Pre-Christmas Omicron surge leads to record new British COVID cases

LONDON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Britain recorded a record number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday as the Omicron variant swept across the country, with the daily tally reaching 119,789 from 106,122 a day earlier. Many industries and transport networks are struggling with staff shortages as sick workers self-isolate, while...
PUBLIC HEALTH
staradvertiser.com

France reports record 100K new COVID cases amid omicron surge

(Bloomberg) — France reported a daily record of more than 100,000 new coronavirus cases as President Emmanuel Macron weighs measures to contain the fast-spreading omicron variant. COVID-19 cases totaled 104,611 on Saturday, according to data from the public health office, topping the 94,124 infections logged the previous day. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

France sees over 100,000 daily virus infections for 1st time

PARIS -- France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month, as the fast-spreading omicron variant complicates the French government’s efforts to stave off a new lockdown. More than 1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Shropshire Star

‘Another storm coming’ as Omicron surges in Europe

Omicron has been detected in at least 38 of the World Health Organisation’s 53 members in Europe. The World Health Organisation’s leading official in Europe has urged governments to prepare for a “significant surge” in coronavirus cases across the continent due to the Omicron variant, which is already dominant in several countries.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Germany hits goal in push for 30 million new vaccine shots

Germany has reached its goal of 30 million additional immunizations against COVID-19 by year's end, a push aimed at re-energizing a lagging vaccination campaign and countering a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the 30-million mark was passed on Sunday, the dpa news agency reported. “We have reached an important milestone,” Lauterbach was quoted as saying. “We can be proud of that.” Of the added shots, 25 million were boosters and 5 million were first- or second-time vaccinations. The goal was set Nov. 18 — even before new Chancellor Olaf Scholz was sworn on Dec. 8...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

France tightens Covid restrictions to tackle Omicron surge

France will make working from home mandatory for at least three days per week and ban large indoor gatherings of more than 2,000 people to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid.French Prime Minister Jean Castex has also promised a law to convert the existing “health pass” into a “vaccine pass”, used for access to bars, restaurants and other public places.The legislation would make vaccination almost mandatory, and people would no longer be allowed access to venues with just a negative Covid test.However, the government has not outlined plans to introduce further measures such as a delay in the return...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TravelPulse

CDC Adds Eight Destinations To Highest Travel Risk Levels

Spain and seven other destinations have been now designated by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) with the highest travel risk level, encouraging American travelers to not travel to these countries. The CDC has been measuring the travel risks of each country due to the coronavirus pandemic....
TRAVEL
Vox

What happens when omicron hits China

China’s zero-Covid policy of lockdowns and quarantines has been so strict that the country’s president, Xi Jinping, hasn’t left the country in about two years. Now that the highly transmissible omicron variant has been reported in China, what will it mean for the Olympics — and for us?
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK’s mismatched Covid rules risk spreading Covid over new year, warns virologist

A leading virologist has warned that the UK’s mismatched Covid restrictions risk spreading the virus further, after the government announced there will be no new measures in England before the new year.University of Brighton microbiology lecturer Dr Sarah Pitt said it did not make sense for the four nations to have different coronavirus rules as the Omicron variant infects record numbers of people every day.She told LBC Radio: “If people can't go to a New Year's Eve party in Wales or Scotland, they'll just tip over the borders into England, won't they, thus potentially taking the virus and spreading...
PUBLIC HEALTH

