Viewsroom: Some of our 2022 predictions, Part One

NEW YORK, Dec 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Look for an end to the cult of revenue and another milestone for Microsoft (MSFT.O). As net-zero efforts falter, investors ready a Plan B. Riyadh becomes strangely appealing. The World Cup pays dividends for the Gulf. And chips become Taiwan’s green calling card. Our columnists explain.

