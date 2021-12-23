Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market – Christmas Discount On The Best THC Edibles For Weed Lovers

Looking for more vetted cannabis recommendations? Check out our guides to the best rolling papers, bongs, storage containers and grinders. With the number of states legalizing cannabis increasing — and the number of medical marijuana patients going up — it’s never been easier to access the healing properties of cannabis. However, ripping a bong or hitting from a pipe can draw unsavory reactions, whether from pesky landlords who would catch a whiff from an open window or roommates who can't take the lingering smell (no matter how much air freshener you use). Vaporizers offer a level of discreteness. Even better, vaporizing weed can get you higher while using less product. We tested an assortment of weed vaporizers — some are compatible with flower, some are compatible with concentrates, some are compatible with both — to identify the ones that are worth your green and the ones that will wreck your green. These 10 weed vaporizers represent the former.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO