Novel semiconductor gives new perspective on Anomalous Hall Effect

Electron correlation and topology are two central threads of modern condensed matter physics. Semiconductor moirÃ© materials provide a highly tuneable platform for studies of electron correlation1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12. Correlation-driven phenomena, including the Mott insulator2,3,4,5, generalized Wigner crystals2,6,9, stripe phases10 and continuous Mott transition11,12, have been demonstrated. However, non-trivial band topology has remained unclear. Here we report the observation of a quantum anomalous Hall effect in AB-stacked MoTe2 /WSe2 moirÃ© heterobilayers. Unlike in the AA-stacked heterobilayers11, an out-of-plane electric field not only controls the bandwidth but also the band topology by intertwining moirÃ© bands centred at different layers. At half band filling, corresponding to one particle per moirÃ© unit cell, we observe quantized Hall resistance, h/e2 (with h and e denoting the Planck's constant and electron charge, respectively), and vanishing longitudinal resistance at zero magnetic field. The electric-field-induced topological phase transition from a Mott insulator to a quantum anomalous Hall insulator precedes an insulator-to-metal transition. Contrary to most known topological phase transitions13, it is not accompanied by a bulk charge gap closure. Our study paves the way for discoveryÂ of emergent phenomena arising from the combined influence of strong correlation and topology in semiconductor moirÃ© materials.

