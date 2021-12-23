ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A graphene Christmas

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) Researchers fabricated a 14 cm tall Christmas tree with a thickness of one atom and showed how terahertz measurements can be used to ensure the quality of graphene. Graphene Christmas trees. (Image: Jie Ji) The Christmas tree in the pictures above is 14 centimetres tall. Since it...

nanowerk.com

Quantum marbles in a bowl of light

(Nanowerk News) Which factors determine how fast a quantum computer can perform its calculations? Physicists at the University of Bonn and the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology have devised an elegant experiment to answer this question. The results of the study are published in the journal Science Advances ("Observing crossover between quantum speed limits").
nanowerk.com

Solids with special symmetries for quantum and spintronics applications

(Nanowerk News) While conventional electronics relies on the transport of electrons, components that convey spin information alone may be many times more energy efficient. Physicists at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) and the Max Planck Institute for Solid State Research in Stuttgart have now made an important advance in the development of novel materials for such components (Nature, "Symmetry-enforced topological nodal planes at the Fermi surface of a magnet"). These materials may also be the key to quantum computers that are less susceptible to interference.
nanowerk.com

Surfing the spin wave in graphene

(Nanowerk News) Spin waves, a change in electron spin that propagates through a material, could fundamentally change how devices store and carry information. These waves, also known as magnons, don’t scatter or couple with other particles. Under the right conditions, they can even act like a superfluid, moving through a material with zero energy loss.
nanowerk.com

Whispering electrons in graphene

(Nanowerk News) Whispering gallery modes (WGMs) are quite common in acoustics and optics. They denote the guided waves circulating along a concave surface, the seminal example being the whispering galleries of St. Paul’s cathedral: someone whispering on one side of the gallery can be heard all along the circumference of the gallery thanks to WGMs.
Nature.com

Observation of a flat band and bandgap in millimeter-scale twisted bilayer graphene

Magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene, consisting of two graphene layers stacked at a special angle, exhibits superconductivity due to the maximized density of states at the energy of the flat band. Generally, experiments on twisted bilayer graphene have been performed using micrometer-scale samples. Here we report the fabrication of twisted bilayer graphene with an area exceeding 3 Ã— 5 mm2 by transferring epitaxial graphene onto another epitaxial graphene, and observation of a flat band and large bandgap using angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy. Our results suggest that the substrate potential induces both the asymmetrical doping in large angle twisted bilayer graphene and the electron doped nature of the flat band in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene.
Nature.com

Fractional Chern insulators in magic-angle twisted bilayer graphene

Fractional Chern insulators (FCIs) are lattice analogues of fractional quantum Hall states that may provide a new avenue towards manipulating non-Abelian excitations. Early theoretical studies1,2,3,4,5,6,7 have predicted their existence in systems with flat Chern bands and highlighted the critical role of a particular quantum geometry. However, FCI states have been observed only in Bernal-stacked bilayer graphene (BLG) aligned with hexagonal boron nitride (hBN)8, in which a very large magnetic field is responsible for the existence of the Chern bands, precluding the realization of FCIs at zero field. By contrast, magic-angle twisted BLG9,10,11,12 supports flat Chern bands at zero magnetic field13,14,15,16,17, and therefore offers a promising route towards stabilizing zero-field FCIs. Here we report the observation of eight FCI states at low magnetic field in magic-angle twisted BLG enabled by high-resolution local compressibility measurements. The first of these states emerge at 5"‰T, and their appearance is accompanied by the simultaneous disappearance of nearby topologically trivial charge density wave states. We demonstrate that,Â unlike the case of theÂ BLG/hBN platform, the principal role of the weak magnetic field is merely to redistribute the Berry curvature of the native Chern bands and thereby realize a quantum geometry favourable for the emergence of FCIs. Our findings strongly suggest that FCIs may be realized at zero magnetic field and pave the way for the exploration and manipulation of anyonic excitations in flat moirÃ© Chern bands.
Nature.com

Ti"“graphene single-atom material for improved energy level alignment in perovskite solar cells

Carbon-based perovskite solar cells (C-PSCs) are widely accepted as stable, cost-effective photovoltaics. However, C-PSCs have been suffering from relatively low power conversion efficiencies (PCEs) due to severe electrode-related energy loss. Herein, we report the application of a single-atom material (SAM) as the back electrode in C-PSCs. Our Ti1"“rGO consists of single titanium (Ti) adatoms anchored on reduced graphene oxide (rGO) in a well-defined Ti1O4-OH configuration capable of tuning the electronic properties of rGO. The downshift of the Fermi level notably minimizes the series resistance of the carbon-based electrode. By combining with an advanced modular cell architecture, a steady-state PCE of up to 20.6% for C-PSCs is finally achieved. Furthermore, the devices without encapsulation retain 98% and 95% of their initial values for 1,300"‰h under 1"‰sun of illumination at 25Â°C and 60"‰Â°C, respectively.
Nature.com

MoirÃ© nematic phase in twisted double bilayer graphene

Graphene moirÃ© superlattices display electronic flat bands. At integer fillings of these flat bands, energy gaps due to strong electron"“electron interactions are generally observed. However, the presence of other correlation-driven phases in twisted graphitic systems at non-integer fillings is unclear. Here, we report the existence of three-fold rotational (C3) symmetry breaking in twisted double bilayer graphene. Using spectroscopic imaging over large and uniform areas to characterize the direction and degree of C3 symmetry breaking, we find it to be prominent only at energies corresponding to the flat bands and nearly absent in the remote bands. We demonstrate that the magnitude of the rotational symmetry breaking does not depend on the degree of the heterostrain or the displacement field, being instead a manifestation of an interaction-driven electronic nematic phase. We show that the nematic phase is a primary order that arises from the normal metal state over a wide range of doping away from charge neutrality. Our modelling suggests that the nematic instability is not associated with the local scale of the graphene lattice, but is an emergent phenomenon at the scale of the moirÃ© lattice.
nanowerk.com

Using magnets to toggle nanolasers leads to better photonics

(Nanowerk News) A magnetic field can be used to switch nanolasers on and off, shows new research from Aalto University. The physics underlying this discovery paves the way for the development of optical signals that cannot be disturbed by external disruptions, leading to unprecedented robustness in signal processing. Lasers concentrate...
HPCwire

Technique Tunes Into Graphene Nanoribbons’ Electronic Potential

Breakthrough Could Lead To High-speed, Low-power Nanoscale Data Storage. Dec. 23, 2021 — Ever since graphene – a thin carbon sheet just one-atom thick – was discovered more than 15 years ago, the wonder material became a workhorse in materials science research. From this body of work, other researchers learned that slicing graphene along the edge of its honeycomb lattice creates one-dimensional zigzag graphene strips or nanoribbons with exotic magnetic properties.
nanowerk.com

DNAzymes - how active DNA molecules with therapeutic potential work

(Nanowerk News) DNAzymes – a word made up of DNA and enzyme – are catalytically active DNA sequences. They comprise a catalytic core comprising around 15 nucleic acids flanked by short binding arms on the right- and left-hand sides, each with around ten nucleic acids. While the sequence of the core is fixed, the binding arms can be modified specifically match virtually any RNA target sequence.
nanowerk.com

Integrated photonics meets electron microscopy

(Nanowerk News) The transmission electron microscope (TEM) can image molecular structures at the atomic scale by using electrons instead of light, and has revolutionized materials science and structural biology. The past decade has seen a lot of interest in combining electron microscopy with optical excitations, trying, for example, to control and manipulate the electron beam by light. But a major challenge has been the rather weak interaction of propagating electrons with photons.
nanowerk.com

Trapping vortices in thin superfluid films

(Nanowerk News) Physicists at the University of Queensland have shed light upon how tiny whirlpools (vortices) get stuck to obstacles in superfluids. Superfluids are a quantum substance that can flow without viscosity and hence do not slow down due to friction. A second defining feature of superfluids is that they...
nanowerk.com

Novel semiconductor gives new perspective on Anomalous Hall Effect

(Nanowerk News) A large, unconventional anomalous Hall resistance in a new magnetic semiconductor in the absence of large-scale magnetic ordering has been demonstrated by Tokyo Tech materials scientists, validating a recent theoretical prediction. Their findings provide new insights into the anomalous Hall effect, a quantum phenomenon that has previously been associated with long-range magnetic order.
nanowerk.com

Miniaturization of optical diffusers based on silicon nanoparticles

(Nanowerk News) Miniaturization of optical components is a challenge in photonics. Researchers of Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT) and Friedrich Schiller University of Jena have now succeeded in developing a diffuser, a disk that scatters light, based on silicon nanoparticles. It can be used to specifically control the direction, color, and polarization of light. This novel technology may be used in transparent screens or augmented reality.
nanowerk.com

Carbon nanotube fibers stand strong - but for how long?

(Nanowerk News) Up here in the macro world, we all feel fatigue now and then. It’s the same for bundles of carbon nanotubes, no matter how perfect their individual components are. A Rice University study calculates how strains and stresses affect both “perfect” nanotubes and those assembled into fibers...
Nature.com

Spin splitting of dopant edge state in magnetic zigzag graphene nanoribbons

Spin-ordered electronic states in hydrogen-terminated zigzag nanographene give rise to magnetic quantum phenomena1,2 that have sparked renewed interest in carbon-based spintronics3,4. Zigzag graphene nanoribbons (ZGNRs)-quasi one-dimensional semiconducting strips of graphene bounded by parallel zigzag edges-host intrinsic electronic edge states that are ferromagnetically ordered along the edges of the ribbon and antiferromagnetically coupled across its width1,2,5. Despite recent advances in the bottom-up synthesis of GNRs featuring symmetry protected topological phases6,7,8 and even metallic zero mode bands9, the unique magnetic edgeÂ structure of ZGNRs has long been obscured from direct observation by a strong hybridization of the zigzag edge states with the surface states of the underlying support10,11,12,13,14,15. Here, we present a general technique to thermodynamically stabilize and electronically decouple the highly reactive spin-polarized edge states by introducing a superlattice of substitutional N-atom dopants along the edges of a ZGNR. First-principles GW calculations and scanning tunnelling spectroscopy reveal a giant spin splitting of low-lying nitrogen lone-pair flat bands by an exchange field (~850Â tesla) induced by the ferromagnetically ordered edge states of ZGNRs. Our findings directly corroborate the nature of the predicted emergent magnetic order in ZGNRs and provide a robust platform for their exploration and functional integration into nanoscale sensing and logic devices15,16,17,18,19,20,21.
Phys.org

Researchers uncover the mechanism of electric field detection in microscale graphene sensors

The ability to sense the magnitude and polarity of an electric field is of great scientific interest. Applications include early prediction of lightning and detection of supersonic aircraft. Presently, field mills are widely used electric field sensors. While they can detect electric fields of either polarity and field of magnitude as low as 1 V/m, the large size (>1m) hinders their wide use for real-life applications. Also, the motor inside the field mill, which enables the detection of the electric field, is prone to failure. Some efforts have been made to miniaturize the electric field sensor by introducing MEMS-based sensors. While they are small and do not involve any moving parts, the complex fabrication process makes these sensors less cost-effective.
nanowerk.com

Nano-chocolates that store hydrogen

(Nanowerk News) An innovative approach could turn nanoparticles into simple reservoirs for storing hydrogen. The highly volatile gas is considered a promising energy carrier for the future, which could provide climate-friendly fuels for airplanes, ships and lorries, for example, as well as allowing climate-friendly steel and cement production – depending on how the hydrogen gas is generated.
nanowerk.com

Gelatin foams show unexpected ultralong organic phosphorescence for optical applications

(Nanowerk News) Strong, lightweight and biocompatible foams glow in the dark when ultraviolet light is shone on them, RIKEN chemists have discovered (Journal of the American Chemical Society, "Ultralong organic phosphorescent foams with high mechanical strength"). This phosphorescence could have diverse applications, such as imaging biological samples under the microscope.
