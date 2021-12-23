ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The World Ends with You team have ideas for another instalment

By Sickr
My Nintendo News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeo: The Worlds Ends with You producer Tomohiko Hirano has recently spoken in an interview talking about the series and its future. While Neo: The World Ends With You didn’t break any sales records, Mr....

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rpgsite.net

NEO: The World Ends With You Interview - Discussing creation and localization with the team behind the revived cult classic

In a way, It's hard to believe that just a bit over a year ago, NEO: The World Ends With You had yet to be announced, and series fans had little reason to expect that a sequel to the cult classic DS game would ever be released. Fast forward 13 months or so later, and NEO is one of the most interesting RPGs of the year. We loved it in our review this summer.
My Nintendo News

Video: “A completely normal Mario Party Superstars trailer”

It has been nearly 2 months since Mario Party Superstars released on the Nintendo Switch. Since then, Nintendo has not announced any DLC for the game, but that doesn’t mean that the company has ignored Mario Party Superstars entirely. In fact, Nintendo has been acknowledging the game relatively often.
My Nintendo News

Cruis’n creator says online multiplayer is the “next goal” for Cruis’n Blast

Just a few days ago, we reported that Eugene Jarvis, the creator of the Cruis’n series and founder of Raw Thrills, Inc., participated in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) where he stated that he’d love to see the N64 Cruis’n trilogy eventually come to Nintendo Switch Online. As it turns out though, Jarvis also revealed something much more exciting within that same Q&A session, more specifically, about Cruis’n Blast. According to him, “online multiplayer is [Raw Thrills] next goal” for the Switch version of the game. It’s unknown how far along in development the feature is, but we’ll be sure to update you when more details arrive. In other news, when asked about the possibility of future DLC, Jarvis responded with, “when we get our online multiplayer going, we’ll definitely look at bringing on some more content.”
My Nintendo News

Video: Eastward accolades trailer

Nintendo has shared an accolades trailer for the indie action-adventure RPG Eastward from developer Pixpil and publisher Chucklefish. The game has received quite favorable reviews since launch, earning itself a 78/100 on Metacritic. So, go onwards, and check out the latest trailer for Eastward below to see exactly what critics have been raving about. Eastward is available now for Nintendo Switch as a console exclusive, and is 10% off on the Nintendo eShop in Europe until 30th December.
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl has been updated to version 1.1.3

Every time that Nintendo releases a new first-party game, there is usually a month or two of small, but frequent, updates. These updates focus mainly on bugs and exploits that had been discovered after the game’s release. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl has been no exception, with Nintendo doing the same thing.
nintendowire.com

No current plans for a third The World Ends With You game, fan support important to make it happen

NEO: The World Ends With You was a great sequel to 2007’s cult classic The World Ends With You, but — by most accounts — didn’t sell particularly well, with Square Enix saying the title fell short of expectations. Given the cult status of both the original and now its long-awaited sequel, it seems foolhardy to expect a third game anytime soon, and producer Tomohiko Hirano has confirmed in an interview with PCInvasion that there aren’t any plans for it — while also hinting that fan support might get something going.
gamepur.com

NEO: The World Ends With You producer said another sequel may come with enough fan support

Last summer, NEO: The World Ends With You came out on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via the Epic Games Store over a decade after the cult classic Nintendo DS original. Even though the game was praised by fans and critics alike, Square Enix revealed in its financial briefing last month that it sold well below the company’s early sales expectations. However, one of the game’s producers isn’t losing hope for the future of The World Ends With You series.
My Nintendo News

Final episode of Pokemon Evolutions now available

Today, The Pokémon Company International unveiled the final episode of Pokémon Evolutions, a new animated limited series created to celebrate 25 years of the global entertainment franchise. This eight-episode series has taken fans on a journey through all known regions of the Pokémon world that have been explored in the popular core video games since their launch 25 years ago. Featuring the regions in reverse chronological order to their original discovery, each episode brought a fresh perspective to familiar Pokémon tales. The final episode, “The Discovery,” brings viewers back to the Kanto region where the Pokémon franchise first began. It can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/_-K-sVn8Iko.
My Nintendo News

Splatoon 3 team wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

It is nearing Christmas, which takes place this year on Saturday, so it is the perfect time for some lovely new artwork from the Splatoon team who are busy preparing the next entry in the fantastic series, Splatoon 3, for the Nintendo Switch. The team wishes all the fans a happy holidays and hopefully they are busy preparing to share some fresh new information and a trailer as the game is scheduled to be released sometime next year on Switch.
My Nintendo News

Pokemon GO team reveals early 2022 roadmap

Pokemon GO continues to see a lot of active users and is still making big money for The Pokemon Company so it is interesting to see what the company has planned for early 2022. The first event of the New Year will kick off on December 31st and end on 4th January during which time you will see various Pokemon in new costumes and new avatar items to collect. Niantic and The Pokemon Company have also revealed the next Research break through encounter and the various Pokemon who will be obtainable in the forthcoming Pokemon GO raids. Check out what they have planned for early next year.
My Nintendo News

Twitch viewership grew 45% in 2021

Employees at Amazon and Twitch have been celebrating this past week as news has emerged that viewership on the popular streaming service has grown 45 percent year over year. 2021 saw Twitch viewers watch 24 billion hours of video on the service, which is 45 percent higher than 2020. Facebook...
My Nintendo News

It’s Christmas Day and the Nintendo eShop is down

Update: Nintendo of America is aware of the issue and has published this tweet:. Reports have been coming in all day from both current and new Nintendo Switch owners who are struggling to access the Nintendo eShop to download their games, updates, and spend their generous Christmas gift cards. A number of users on social media have reported receiving the standard error message when they try to access Nintendo’s online store, which is presumably down because the Kyoto-based company’s servers are being hammered due to it being Christmas Day. Nintendo of Europe and Nintendo of America’s Twitter accounts haven’t addressed or acknowledged the issue on social media, which has riled some fans. No doubt Nintendo engineers are working hard to address the overload, but it would be handy for the company to acknowledge the issue and to provide a prospective timeframe when they believe that the Nintendo Switch Shop will be open for all to use.
rockpapershotgun.com

The best games you missed in 2021: World's End Club

It’s hard to imagine a collaboration between Zero Escape and Danganronpa creators Kotaro Uchikoshi and Kazutaka Kodaka going under the radar, but an odd release schedule (involving dropping a half-finished experience on Apple Arcade) saw interest in the collaboration buried by the time the game hit PC last month. Which is a shame, since it’s a rather unique title in their respective careers, and it charts new waters for these cult directors.
My Nintendo News

My Nintendo members can try Switch Online for 7 days without using any Platinum Points

Nintendo of America has announced that those of you who wish to try out Nintendo Switch Online can do so for free via My Nintendo and you won’t have to use up any of your Platinum Points. The seven day trial is redeemable on My Nintendo and should work for subscribers who have used the service before. The company also pointed out that you can test yourself against others in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Holiday Fun Run. To get involved all you need to do is enter the code 3126-5511-1723. Good luck!
My Nintendo News

Japan: Dragon Quest X Offline delayed to summer 2022

It has been known for a while that the former Wii U MMORPG Dragon Quest X is coming to Japan as an offline game on the Nintendo Switch. However, today, Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline has now been delayed from its scheduled 26th February, 2022 release date until summer 2022 in the land of the rising sun and that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC. The company had more bad news for Dragon Quest fans, as the massive expansion for the game which is titled, Dragon Quest X: The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Ally Offline, has been delayed until next winter. The game’s producer, Takuma Shiraishi, stated that it has been postponed for further quality improvements, to ensure the game is in perfect condition upon release.
My Nintendo News

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Card Warriors update delayed on Nintendo Switch

Bandai Namco has recently announced that the free Card Warriors update for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set on the Nintendo Switch has been delayed. A full reason wasn’t given by staff for the delay of the free card game update (which is accessible on other platforms in the main menu for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot) other than the development schedule adjustments timeline has changed. Bandai Namco will update Switch owners when the Card Warriors update is live.
My Nintendo News

PlayStation database seems to have Sonic Frontiers penciled in with 15th November release date

SEGA lifted the lid on the long-rumoured Sonic Frontiers, which is the next step for the Sonic franchise under the helm of the Sonic Team, during The Game Awards earlier this month. The company produced a short but effective teaser trailer for Sonic Frontiers, which showed that the game will be an open world Sonic adventure. A firm release date has yet to be announced by SEGA or the Sonic Team, however the ever reliable PlayStation database has recently updated the game on their systems and have it penciled in for release on Tuesday, 15th November. As always this release date could easily change, but SEGA did say that Sonic Frontiers is currently scheduled to be a holiday 2022 release.
My Nintendo News

Atlus plans to launch a pillar game in 2022 that will be “interesting and satisfying for everyone”

As 2021 comes to a close, many are left wondering what could be planned for the year ahead when it comes to the gaming industry. As for Atlus Co., Ltd. specifically, they seem to have pretty ambitious plans. In an interview with the Japanese publication Famitsu, Shinjiro Takada, the product manager of the Creative Department 1st Production division (developers of Shin Megami Tensei, Etrian Odyssey, etc.), shared his hopes for the company in 2022, giving us some insight on what we might expect to see.
Comments / 0

