The World Ends with You team have ideas for another instalment

It has been known for a while that the former Wii U MMORPG Dragon Quest X is coming to Japan as an offline game on the Nintendo Switch. However, today, Square Enix has announced that Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline has now been delayed from its scheduled 26th February, 2022 release date until summer 2022 in the land of the rising sun and that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC. The company had more bad news for Dragon Quest fans, as the massive expansion for the game which is titled, Dragon Quest X: The Sleeping Hero and the Guiding Ally Offline, has been delayed until next winter. The game’s producer, Takuma Shiraishi, stated that it has been postponed for further quality improvements, to ensure the game is in perfect condition upon release.
