ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Gaps remain in safety data on State Veterans Homes

By Joanne Kenen, Darius Tahir and Allan James Vestal
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48CNQz_0dUKwrwN00
This file photo shows the seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. | Charles Dharapak/AP Photo, file

Years into the pandemic, long-awaited data on infection and deaths in special nursing homes for elderly veterans is marred by errors and inconsistencies that make it hard to know how well they have absorbed the lessons of the coronavirus as they face the Omicron surge.

A POLITICO review of data posted to the Veterans Administration website shows obvious statewide gaps and undercounts of deaths and illnesses in State Veterans Homes in Missouri, Mississippi and Illinois. At least three other states have significant gaps involving at least one of their homes, and more are sharing statistics that aren’t up to date.

State Veterans Homes in general performed quite poorly in the first year of the pandemic, with many having devastating outbreaks even as others managed to implement effective safety procedures that protected both residents and staff. The homes generally improved in 2021, as vaccines became available, but risks are now rising again. A VA spokesperson said the agency is not tracking booster rates in the state homes.

The homes suffer from what former VA Secretary David Shulkin has called a “hodgepodge” of state and federal oversight, with gaps in regulation and accountability, a five-month Politico investigation showed earlier this year . The VA pays for the homes, and commissions an annual inspection; the states own and operate them day to day. Some states require them to meet the same standards as civilian long-term care centers; some do not.

The Covid-19 death rate in the state homes was much higher than in a separate kind of long-term care for vets, known as Community Living Centers, which are run wholly by the VA.

The Veterans Administration, which dispatched emergency teams and resources to both the vets’ homes and civilian health facilities during the peak of the crisis, has acknowledged it needs to do better.

A report released this month assessing the VA’s overall national pandemic response recommended developing “an information system to facilitate monitoring State Veterans Homes for indicators of infectious disease risk.” It also said it is “working to become more proactive in support of SVH’s.” The report did not, however, cite any specific plans or timelines.

Congress has taken note, pushing for greater transparency and investing an extra $1 billion during the pandemic, directed at repairs and replacements of antiquated buildings with poor infection control. But lawmakers haven’t grappled systematically with a permanent fix to the divided state-VA oversight.

Data collection and dissemination mirrors and magnifies that fragmented authority and accountability. The 158 individual homes, state health and veterans’ agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the VA itself all have a role in gathering the numbers; none has overarching authority. When a home doesn’t report its numbers on a given week, the VA just types in “---.” In some cases, the statistics that the states circulate don’t match those released by the VA.

Data matters, experts on epidemiology and long-term care say.

Data is more than numbers on a spreadsheet, they say. It’s a window into the quality of care, the competence and resources thrown into controlling the spread of a virus that’s killed one in 100 Americans over age 65 — and that’s building into a winter surge that may kill more. Faulty data means it’s harder for outside groups — veterans’ advocacy and service organizations, families, media, even other government officials — to hold the homes accountable for lapses in safety procedures.

About three-fourths do get CMS oversight, and their data is posted . For months, data was hard to find for the roughly four dozen homes that are not under CMS purview. In mid-November, the VA began posting much more detailed information on infection and deaths of both staff and home residents in all 50 states. But the VA doesn’t collect the data itself. It relies instead on what the homes and states submit — and some of it is still getting mangled or delayed.

The homes understand that more needs to be done, their national association said.

“The state homes have been addressing discrepancies on an individual basis as they are identified,” said Heyward Hilliard, president of the National Association of State Veterans Homes. “Within the state home community, there have been some deviations in reporting criteria and methods leading up to the current data sets. As these are further resolved, the number should agree. “

It hasn’t happened yet, not across the board.

For example, the VA’s publicly available data shows zero deaths in Missouri homes from May 25, 2020 to August 29, 2021. That’s incorrect — Missouri itself reported 103 Covid deaths by mid-November 2020, and commissioned a report by the St. Louis-based law firm Armstrong Teasdale on missteps and how to correct them. That report was made public.

Aimee Packard, spokesperson for the Missouri state veterans agency, attributed the inconsistencies to technical snafus. “We are actively working with the VA on a historic data upload issue that is affecting our case counts between the beginning of the pandemic to around January 25, 2021,” she emailed. As of earlier this month, Missouri had no Covid deaths in its state vets homes in 2021, she added.

In Mississippi, a state Veterans Affairs spokesperson shared data with POLITICO earlier this fall that showed its four homes had 434 cases and 111 deaths between April 2020 and Sept. 22, 2021. He shared state totals, not a site-by-site breakdown of the homes, which can serve 600 people at any given point in time. But the VA site shows a maximum of 87 cases and 10 deaths between May 25, 2020, and Sept. 29, 2021.

Illinois makes its tallies available on a state website but those numbers don’t match the VA site. For instance, a state report said Illinois’ LaSalle home had an outbreak that began in November 2020 and caused some 109 cases among veterans and 116 among staff. By contrast, the VA chart showed 10 cases for patients, 18 for staff. At Illinois’ Manteno home, 48 veterans and 33 employees were sickened in an outbreak between early May and June 2020, according to state records. The VA shows 31 employees and at most 10 veterans fell ill there between May 25, 2020, and September 2021.

A spokesperson for the Illinois veterans office said she had no explanation for why the VA numbers were wrong. The state had submitted correct numbers, and its local liaison with the federal VA had confirmed their accuracy. “We do not know why this report does not reflect the accurate data,” she emailed.

Several other states have anomalies. But in other cases, reporting is improving. For instance, Nebraska data was missing earlier this fall; it’s now coming in.

For political leaders and advocates for veterans, the fight for full and accurate information on cases and fatalities has been long and frustrating.

“On behalf of the men and women who served our country, I will continue working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to hold the [VA’s] feet to the fire to provide full, accurate, and timely data to Congress and the public,” Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chair Jon Tester (D-Mont.) told POLITICO in an emailed statement. “That’s how we ensure states and VA are providing the best possible care veterans deserve.”


Since May 2020, CMS has required long-term care facilities to submit data to the CDC — illness and death rates for both residents and staff.

CMS began posting the information on civilian nursing homes as well as the veterans facilities it oversees. But the agency said it wasn’t responsible for public release of the roughly four dozen veterans homes it didn’t regulate. Most of those were “domiciliary” facilities, which is more like assisted living. (Some homes had a mix).

Congress in a sweeping appropriations bill passed in late 2020 required the VA to plug that gap and report all state vet home data. But the legislation was not clearly written; the VA insisted for months it only had to report aggregate totals, not a home-by-home breakdown. Nearly a year later, under pressure from Congress, and as POLITICO was reaching out to every single home where the data was missing, the VA began disclosure.

The House and Senate Veterans Affairs Committees have pushed the VA, and the Government Accountability Office is reviewing the VA’s oversight and transparency. But it hasn’t become a top-tier issue for Congress overall.

“VA and states have a shared responsibility to oversee the quality of veterans’ care at State Veterans Homes, and we need better transparency when it comes to that oversight,” Tester added in his statement.

But the VA so far hasn’t signaled much of an appetite for change. When Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) earlier this year sent VA Secretary Denis McDonough a list of questions about oversight, the VA responded , “VA has no recommendations at this time, and we are always glad to discuss with Congress ways to improve the oversight system of SVHs.”

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Unvaccinated patients would pay their own hospital bills under new proposal

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — A new measure filed Monday in the Illinois legislature would force unvaccinated patients to pay their own medical expenses if they become hospitalized with COVID-19. State representative Jonathan Carroll, a Northbrook Democrat, sponsored the proposal to prompt people to consider the costs of their consequences to the greater health care system. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Missouri State
WRDW-TV

SC lawmakers OK new state veterans nursing home in Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Department of Mental Health plans to build a new state nursing home for veterans in the Midlands region. State lawmakers with the Joint Bond Review Committee approved Tuesday the agency’s plan to locate a new home in Orangeburg County. A local...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
247wallst.com

The Most Popular Veterans Benefit in Every State

After serving their country, veterans of the U.S. armed forces are entitled to an array of benefits from the government. These include some financial and health care benefits as well as special designations that are only available to honorably discharged servicemen and servicewomen. While many of these benefits are federal,...
MILITARY
The Suburban Times

Kilmer Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Support Needs of Veterans, Improve VA Oversight and Support for State Homes

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement. Today, U.S. Representatives Derek Kilmer (WA-06) and Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05) introduced the Planning for Aging Veterans Act – which aims to pave the way for future investments in long-term care, improve the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) relationship with State veterans’ homes, and expand the care veterans residing in state-run veterans’ homes receive.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Mcdonough
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Covid Case Data Remains Offline; Doctors Warn Of Surging Hospitalizations As State Makes Emergency Hospital Plans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cleaning crews in protective gear sprayed disinfectant inside Baltimore’s Dunbar High School Wednesday, which remains closed due to a covid outbreak. At Bowie State University, an outbreak of 80 cases is linked to gatherings off-campus. 1151 people hospitalized in Maryland; CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association says many are at their “tipping point.” Rise in hospitalizations still driven by delta variant and the unvaccinated here. Calvert Co. hospital at capacity @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 15, 2021 While many schools are updating their case numbers, much of the Maryland Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard remains offline because of a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Augusta Free Press

Virginia State University alumni help homeless veterans

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Members of the Virginia State University Alumni Association Roanoke chapter presented the Salem VA Health Care System Homeless Program a donation of $1,050 for the purchase of items needed by area homeless veterans. The VSUAA, under the direction of Darnell Wood, president,...
HOMELESS
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Hospitals Still Battling Surge In Patients; Two Hospitals Grateful For Extension Of Military Assistance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesota hospitals still dealing with an influx in patients with COVID-19 and other needs say assistance from military medical teams has been critical over last month’s surge. St. Cloud Hospital and Hennepin County Medical Center welcome a 30-day extension of that aid. The two teams of 22 members of the military, mostly of the U.S. Air Force, began their work on around Thanksgiving Day, stayed through Christmas and now will be here through the end of January. M Health Fairview Southdale also received assistance in early December. “We were able to manage these last 30...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ap Photo#Omicron#State Veterans Homes#Community Living Centers
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State-run Iowa Veterans Home hit by seventh COVID-19 outbreak

The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Iowa nursing homes is continuing to decline, but a new outbreak has cropped up at the Iowa Veterans Home. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 27 outbreaks in Iowa care facilities three weeks ago, compared to 16 this week. The state agency defines a […] The post State-run Iowa Veterans Home hit by seventh COVID-19 outbreak appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Vaccine data gaps point to millions more in US who lack shots

The U.S. government has overcounted the number of Americans who are at least partly vaccinated against the coronavirus, state officials warn, meaning millions more people are unprotected as the pandemic’s winter surge gathers steam. Last weekend, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised a bellwether metric — the...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Torrington Telegram

Lawmaker seek to limit leases of Veterans Home land

SHERIDAN — The far northeast corner of the state land encompassing the Veterans Home of Wyoming is currently occupied not by veterans but by a private company, with a state-certified sand and gravel lease on the land. In the upcoming legislative session, the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation, Highways...
SHERIDAN, WY
popville.com

Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Top 1,700; Positivity Rate Up To 16.54%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed 1,700 on Monday, according to the latest Department of Health data. The percentage of people testing positive climbed to 16.54%, increasing by 0.69% since Sunday. Health department data show that cases went up by 5,376, after rising by more than 25,000 over the holiday weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 668,790. COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 1,714, an increase of 130 patients over the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in acute care and 348 are adults in the ICU. Thirteen children are in acute care and another four are in the...
MARYLAND STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
158K+
Followers
9K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy