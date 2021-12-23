The biggest multifamily sales of 2021 on the First Coast

The market's recovery is well underway, with all fundamentals registering gains. Detroit’s recovery was quicker than expected, and the faster pace helped the multifamily market by boosting healthy fundamentals throughout 2021. The limited inventory expansion kept demand in check, and the occupancy rate in stabilized properties rose 70 basis points in the 12 months ending in September, to 97.1 percent. Additionally, rents rose 1.1 percent, to $1,157 on a trailing three-month basis through October, albeit slower than the 1.5 percent U.S. average.
