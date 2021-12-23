ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

What’s in the box? Take a look inside the time capsule found in a Robert E. Lee monument

By Nexstar Media Wire, Emma North, Tyler Thrasher
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfbla_0dUKvUnZ00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – A time capsule from inside the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond, Virginia, has finally been opened over a century after being buried inside the statue’s pedestal. Nexstar’s WRIC was there to see what was in the box.

In September, the country’s largest Confederate statue, which depicted Robert E. Lee atop a horse, was removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Days later, workers installed a new time capsule within the statue’s massive pedestal after efforts to locate one from 1887 were suspended .

Crews uncovered the capsule unexpectedly about 20 feet above ground level while taking the monument’s pedestal down. It had previously been searched for in lower sections of the statue in September but wasn’t found, despite crews removing chunks of the pedestal and digging feet under the base.

Report: Parents of actress Alicia Witt found dead in their home

Historical conservationists retrieved three books, an envelope and a coin from inside. One of the books is an 1875 almanac and another appears to be an 1889 novel called ‘The Huguenot Lovers.’

The contents were different than what records from the Library of Virginia suggested the time capsule would contain. Historians expected to find about 60 objects, many of which were believed to be related to the Confederacy. Records also suggested the capsule was buried in 1887, two years before one of the books appears to have been published.

“I just think it’s an important day for the history of Richmond and Virginia to have this box,” Governor Ralph Northam said. “Whether this is the time capsule that has been written about, I’m not sure but certainly these are some very interesting documents.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPwpk_0dUKvUnZ00
Experts work to open the time capsule. (8News Reporter Jackie DeFusco)

It took hours for experts to carefully open the lead box on Wednesday. The conservationists started pulling items from inside at around 3 p.m., after starting the process of removing mortar around 10 a.m. They used small and delicate tools to work their way around the box’s edges and eventually remove the top.

The time capsule was opened by historic preservation experts at the Department of Historic Resources Lab in Richmond. In the days and weeks ahead, they’ll be working to restore the water-damaged artifacts.

“We’re trying to prevent any kind of mold damage and putting it into a freezer buys us time to make a plan so that is our goal today, is to make sure everything is stable,” said Kate Ridgway, state archaeological conservator with the Department of Historic Resources.

More cities instituting tough new vaccine mandates

The box is 4 inches high, 8 inches wide and 11-and-a-half inches deep. It was confirmed to be made of lead even though historians expected the time capsule to be made of copper. A conservation team used a portable X-ray fluorescence machine to analyze the materials from which the box was made.

“Was the contemporary account a red herring and something that was never actually implemented? Was there something put in the pedestal that was later removed? These are questions that we will do our best to answer but that won’t happen quickly,” said Julie Langan, director of the Department of Historic Resources.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46FSfj_0dUKvUnZ00
Governor Ralph Northam made a stop by to check on the progress. (Via 8News livestream)

Here is what they found:

A small camera was inserted into a corner of the box after enough of the lead casing was stripped away. Governor Ralph Northam tweeted photos from inside the box.

The conservation team continued to make steady progress. The photo below is from 2:30 p.m. when most of the top casing was cut open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DlfUL_0dUKvUnZ00

Once the box was opened the first item found inside was a book. Conservationists carefully placed a tray under the book and removed it slowly.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fN75g_0dUKvUnZ00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rK2xv_0dUKvUnZ00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hwYn3_0dUKvUnZ00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mugmj_0dUKvUnZ00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sc4jn_0dUKvUnZ00
    A time capsule retrieved from the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond. (Screengrab from 8News)
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Gov. Wolf brings back Chapman as Acting Secretary

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday, Dec. 27, that Leigh M. Chapman will be named Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth starting Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. Chapman currently serves as an executive director of Deliver My Vote, a non-partisan, non-profit organization that focuses on research and education about voting through the mail. Chapman […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Lackawanna County declares state of emergency to combat omicron variant

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Concern over COVID-19 variants, specifically the omicron variant has prompted Lackawanna County to declare a state of emergency. The county commissioners along with health officials declared the emergency Monday afternoon. Lackawanna County officials say they are trying to get ahead of the surge in COVID-19 cases because the omicron variant, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pennsylvania man fatally shoots girlfriend on Christmas Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Pennsylvania man has been taken into custody in Berkeley County, W.Va. after shooting and killing his girlfriend and mother of his child on Christmas Day. Police said 34-year-old Justin Kyle Marshall of Greencastle, Pennsylvania shot 37-year-old Tristan Shifflet of Hagerstown in the neck before fleeing a residence on South Burhans […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WBRE

Harrisburg man arrested after setting plastic wreaths on fire, “trying to save the earth” on Christmas Eve

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Deputy State Fire Marshals arrested a Pennsylvania man after he set multiple Christmas wreaths on fire at a Hagerstown cemetery early Christmas Eve. Peter J. Custer, 43, of Harrisburg, Pa. has been charged with Second Degree Malicious Burning, Malicious Destruction of Property Under $1,000, and Trespassing on Private Property. Custer referenced […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alicia Witt
WBRE

Eyewitness News Webcast: Tuesday, December 28th

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County has declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19 concerns. Plus, a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held today in Scranton. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Governor Wolf signs bill bringing high-speed internet across the Commonwealth

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Rural and other underserved communities in Pennsylvania are getting closer to being connected to the rest of the world through the internet. High-speed internet is on its way to students, businesses, and residents across the commonwealth as Governor Wolf recently signed House Bill 20-71 into law. It establishes the Pennsylvania Broadband […]
INTERNET
WBRE

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti postpones public inauguration ceremony

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti has announced a public inauguration ceremony event would be postponed. Cognetti cites a rise in COVID numbers and changing public health guidance as the reasons for her decision. According to a press release, Cognetti says the event is postponed until further notice. In statement Cognetti stated: […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Capsule#In The Box#Nexstar#Confederate#Confederacy
WBRE

Winning $50,000 lottery tickets sold in Delaware and Lackawanna Counties

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Two lucky Pennsylvania residents are $50,000 richer after winning Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. This raffle features eight weekly drawings that award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the January 8, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket numbers 00262637 and 00317476 were drawn randomly from over 73,300 Million Raffle Ticket […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Local pharmacy vandalized in Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — DePietro’s Pharmacy was vandalized Thursday night. According to the Dunmore Borough Police Department, the vehicle pictured below is a suspect in the destruction done to the pharmacy. DePietro’s Pharmacy has stated anyone who gives information or knows the vehicle in question will receive a $5,000 reward for their aid in the […]
DUNMORE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
News Break
Politics
WBRE

Operation Safe Holiday: DUI task force in Old Lycoming Township

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lycoming County Police Department is cracking down on the number of intoxicated drivers on the roadways this holiday. The Old Lycoming Township Police Department increases patroling this time of year to cut down on the number of DUI accidents. “Operation Safe Holiday usually starts a little bit […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Christmas Eve mass celebrated at St. Peter’s Cathedral

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Attending Christmas Eve mass is a beloved tradition for many families in our area. Hundreds celebrated the birth of Christ at Saint Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton. A sea of parishioners sung hymns at st. Peter’s cathedral as Bishop Joseph Bambara presided over Christmas Eve mass. “There is more to this world […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

WBRE

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy