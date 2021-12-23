ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New COVID protocols could impact Dogs, other College Football Playoff teams

By Tim Bryant
 5 days ago
Virus Outbreak Playoff Football FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. If a team is unavailable to play in College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 31 because of COVID-19 issues, the game will be forfeited and the available team will advance to the championship game. With COVID-19 cases spiking across the country due to the omicron variant, the CFP announced Wednesday, Dec. 22, contingency plans for the semifinals and national championship game, which is scheduled for Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File) (Roger Steinman)

The Georgia Bulldog football team will break for Christmas and reconvene in Miami for the New Year’s Eve playoff game against the Michigan Wolverines. With the game now just eight days away, the playoff organizers are out with coronavirus protocols that say a team that cannot field enough players for a game will be forced to forfeit. At least two Georgia Bulldog players—quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver George Pickett—are said to be in the team’s coronavirus protocol.

Georgia’s most recent plans were to arrive on Sunday, while Michigan had moved up its scheduled arrival date to Saturday, per MLive.com.

The Wolverines also considered moving up their arrival time even earlier but were not able to get hotel rooms.

Now, there’s a chance both teams could arrive much later and closer to the start of the game.

The CFP officials announced on Wednesday that teams can arrive as late Dec. 29 -- 48 hours before the game. This, in response to the Omicron COVID-19 surge that has caused several cancellations and hundreds of athletes across the sports landscape to enter COVID-protocol.

Luke Fickell has one message for Cincinnati ahead of game with Alabama

Luke Fickell is ready to end the talk and play the Cincinnati-Alabama matchup. Alabama and Cincinnati arrived Sunday in Dallas, Texas. Both schools will face each other Friday in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Nick Saban provided updates on assistant coaches, injuries, and the preparation of the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, Ala. As the lone undefeated program in the College Football Playoff, Coach Fickell has one message for the Bearcats. He is going after his first national title as a head coach.
ALABAMA STATE
