New COVID protocols could impact Dogs, other College Football Playoff teams
The Georgia Bulldog football team will break for Christmas and reconvene in Miami for the New Year’s Eve playoff game against the Michigan Wolverines. With the game now just eight days away, the playoff organizers are out with coronavirus protocols that say a team that cannot field enough players for a game will be forced to forfeit. At least two Georgia Bulldog players—quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver George Pickett—are said to be in the team’s coronavirus protocol.
From AJC DawgNation…
Georgia’s most recent plans were to arrive on Sunday, while Michigan had moved up its scheduled arrival date to Saturday, per MLive.com.
The Wolverines also considered moving up their arrival time even earlier but were not able to get hotel rooms.
Now, there’s a chance both teams could arrive much later and closer to the start of the game.
The CFP officials announced on Wednesday that teams can arrive as late Dec. 29 -- 48 hours before the game. This, in response to the Omicron COVID-19 surge that has caused several cancellations and hundreds of athletes across the sports landscape to enter COVID-protocol.
