Irish government approves net metering, rebate scheme for solar and renewables

By Emiliano Bellini
pv-magazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland's Ministry for the Environment, Climate and Communications has approved, this week, the Micro-generation Support Scheme (MSS), a new mechanism aimed at supporting the deployment of power generators based on renewable energy and not exceeding 50 kW in size. The scheme is intended to deploy around 380 MW of...

www.pv-magazine.com

pv-magazine.com

What COP26 means for solar

The 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the UNFCCC undoubtedly represents a global shift toward sustainability. Not only did the summit acknowledge the critical role of nature in climate action and the importance of acting on deforestation, but agreements were also reached to address non-CO2 emissions such as methane. Perhaps most importantly – despite significant argument – the need to move away from fossil fuels (starting with coal) was, for the first time, enshrined in a climate agreement.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

PV and energy storage expected to comprise 62% of US capacity additions 2022-23

In its latest release of Electric Monthly Update, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) projects 78GW of generating capacity additions in 2022 through 2023. A majority of the additions will be large-scale solar and energy storage projects, forecast to add 62% of the total figure at 49GW. These totals do not include capacity added by smaller-scale distributed rooftop solar project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government urged to tackle rising energy prices as ‘enormous crisis’ looms in 2022

Boris Johnson’s government has been urged to take action to tackle rising gas and electricity prices, amid growing concerns over the cost-of-living crisis faced by families across the UK.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to hold “emergency” meetings with energy chiefs on Monday to address rapidly rising wholesale gas prices, which are set to have a knock-on impact on household bills.Industry bosses are reportedly ready to ask for tax cuts and the relaxation of green levies in a bid to avoid further bankruptcies in the sector.Ovo chief executive Stephen Fitzpatrick said the impact of soaring wholesale gas prices would be “an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ibec boss sent 7.8bn euro a year warning to Taoiseach over climate budgets

The head of Ibec has warned the Taoiseach that planned changes to Ireland’s carbon budgets would hit the economy for 7.8 billion euro a year and cost 38,000 jobs.In a letter on October 6, 2021, CEO Danny McCoy said the move to include emissions from land usage in the budgets would “totally undermine the viability” of the agri-food industry, records released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal.Tim Cullinan, president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), also wrote to the Taoiseach on the matter, warning the sector could be “destroyed by changing the goalposts on carbon accounting”.The Government proceeded with the...
WORLD
#Solar Energy#Renewable Energy#Energy Systems#Irish#Ceg#Seai#Mss
AFP

South Africa court halts Shell seismic survey plan in key ruling

A South African court on Tuesday blocked Shell from using seismic waves to explore for oil and gas in the Indian Ocean, handing a landmark victory to environmentalists worried about the impact on whales and other species. Backing a suit filed by conservationists and local groups, the High Court in the Eastern Cape town of Makhanda declared Shell was "interdicted from undertaking seismic survey operations", a decision that has immediate effect. Consultations with coastal communities had been "substantially flawed", and this made Shell's survey application "unlawful and invalid", Judge Gerald Bloem said. The fossil-fuel giant had planned to start exploration over more than 6,000 square kilometres (2,300 square miles) of ocean off South Africa's Wild Coast -- a 300-kilometre (185-mile) stretch of natural beauty dotted with marine and nature reserves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Solar batteries: How renewable battery backups work

Not every solar power system has a solar battery attached. In fact, only about 4% of residential solar installations had a battery backup in 2020, though the numbers are climbing quickly. Many solar power systems instead send electricity into a home without any on-site solar energy storage. At that point, through a connection to the conventional power grid, the solar power system "sells back" extra energy to the power company. At night, these grid-connected systems just draw on conventional electricity, buying it from the power company.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Laredo Morning Times

Webb commissioners approve development of solar energy farm

The Webb County Court of Commissioners voted unanimously this week to enter into a lease agreement that will hopefully put a Solar Electric Project off of U.S. Highway 59 within the next two years, with all of the revenue generated from the project going to local school districts. Commissioners went...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
pv-magazine.com

Algeria launches 1 GW solar tender

Algeria's Ministry of Energy Transition and Renewable Energy has launched yesterday a tender for the deployment of 1 GW of solar capacity. The procurement exercise will be divided into lots ranging from 50MW to 300MW each. Selected developers will be awarded a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) and each developer...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Italy to launch eight renewable tenders on January 31

Italian energy agency the Gestore dei Servizi Energetici (GSE) announced it will launch the eighth round of a tender scheme for large scale renewables on January 31. Interested developers will have time until March 2 to submit their bids and the final results will be announced by May 31. Via...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

The Hydrogen Stream: Big push from Iberian peninsula

Power to Green Hydrogen Mallorca, a venture led by renewable developer Acciona Energía and gas TSO Enagás, in partnership with Mexican building materials company CEMEX and Spain’s public body IDAE, has started commissioning tests to produce renewable hydrogen at its facilities in Mallorca. “From this point on, testing of the start-up procedure begins. The electrolyser that splits water molecules into oxygen and hydrogen atoms is powered by renewable energy supplied by two photovoltaic plants, one located in the municipality of Lloseta (8.5 MW) and the other in Petra (5.85 MW),” Acciona Energía wrote on Thursday, adding that the plant will begin producing green hydrogen on an industrial scale at the beginning of 2022. It is set to produce at least 300 tons of renewable hydrogen per year, part of which will be distributed via Spain's first hydrogen pipeline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

US government identifies land to support 100 GW of solar

The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) oversees nearly 250 million acres of land, mostly in the western half of the country. In 2012, the BLM worked with the Obama administration to flag potential sites in the western United States to develop large-scale, federally managed solar. It identified 1,400 square miles of public land, which could support 100 GW of solar.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KOMO News

Massive solar farm approved to be built near Moxee

MOXEE - Governor Jay Inslee has signed the Site Certification Agreement for the proposed Goose Prairie Solar project near Moxee. His decision upholds the recommendation from the Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council. This allows OneEnergy Renewables to construct and operate an 80 megawatt (MW) solar powered generation facility near the...
MOXEE, WA
pv-magazine.com

EBRD package to pay for 27 MW of solar in Turkish city

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing €17 million of finance to install 27 MW of public-body solar generation capacity across five sites in the city of Gaziantep, in southeastern Turkey. The solar facilities will ensure renewables “power most of [Gaziantep's] municipal buildings and infrastructure,” according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Sonnedix achieves 293MW of operational capacity in Italy with the acquisition of two solar pv portfolios

The first portfolio – Sonnedix Delph – is comprised of three ground-mounted solar photovoltaic plants and two greenhouse solar photovoltaic plants, located in the Apulia and Sicily regions of Italy, with a total capacity of 4.5MW. The second portfolio – Sonnedix Sunvis – is one solar PV plant of 1MW, located in Piemonte region of Italy. All plants have been in operation since 2010/2012 and they all benefit from the Italian Conto Energia FiT regime.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

World Bank $500m loan to modernize Bangladeshi grid

With Bangladesh having expanded its power generation capacity fourfold and supplied electricity connections to more than 99% of its population in the last decade, the World Bank today offered up a $500 million soft loan to help the nation's grid keep pace with those developments. The multilateral development lender has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Sungrow Supplies Bangladesh’s Largest PV Plant

This solar power plant is located in Sundarganj, Rangpur District, on the banks of the river Teesta. Extreme humidity is a major consideration affecting this plant's efficient operation. Sungrow, anticipating this challenge, provided the 1500V 3.125 MW central inverter, one of the most popular central inverters around the world, which successfully supplied many significant utility-scale projects in comparable climates. The 3.125MW central inverter boasts high IP65 standard, and thus guarantees efficient and unimpaired power generation—even in river Teesta region of 90% humidity. Besides, Sungrow's localized service team provides the high-quality service throughout the construction and commission procedure.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pv-magazine.com

Lockheed Martin to provide flow battery for 103MW solar-storage project in Canada

Lockheed Martin has revealed plans to supply its GridStar Flow battery technology to TC Energy’s Saddlebrook Solar + Storage Project, which is set to be constructed in Alberta, Canada. The Saddlebrook Solar + Storage Project will consist of a 102.5 MW solar facility using bifacial modules, paired with a...
WORLD
pv-magazine.com

Building battery storage systems in India

Pv magazine: Do you think the existing market is big enough to invest in battery storage manufacturing in India?. Ketan Chitnis: From the series of latest announcements from the power ministry, it’s evident that the government has realized the significance of energy storage for the growth of the nation. The production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme takes care of the global competitiveness until we attain consumptions that can be competitive for manufacturing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

