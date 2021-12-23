ACCPD probes deadly hit-and-run, reports more gang arrests

Crime scene generic Police lights and crime scene tape. (Nick Papantonis)

Athens-Clarke County Police investigate a deadly hit-and-run wreck: they have found the car involved and were, at last report, still trying to track down the driver. A man in his 60s, believed to homeless and possibly from Roswell, was struck from behind while walking on a sidewalk on North Avenue in Athens.

Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrests of three more suspected gang members, bringing to 13 the total over the past three weeks: Kaderrick Atkinson and Taveon Stevens are both 24 years old, from Athens; 23 year-old Jackwon Mapp is from Nicholson. They are facing drug and weapons charges and allegations of assault.

A Winterville man is booked into the Elbert County jail on felony drug charges: the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says 34 year-old Adam Byerly was caught with methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Highway 172 in Bowman.

A Gainesville man gets a life sentence with no possibility of parole, his punishment for sexually assaulting an 8 year-old girl: Tony Jaworski was convicted after a four-day trial in Hall County Superior Court.

A man is now in custody more than nine months after police say he shot and killed a Texas rapper on I-85 in Gwinnett County. Police and U.S. Marshals arrested James Thomas at the Atlanta airport as he was exiting an airplane. Thomas was wanted by Gwinnett County Police for the March murder of Corey Detiege.

