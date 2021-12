Holidays are the best and worst times to eat when it comes to food. So many delicious high-calorie mouth-watering desires that pack on the pounds. The once-a-year temptations outweigh your willpower to say no. It is hard to be mindful of what to eat when scrumptious is just an arms-reach away on the table in front of you. Therefore, it is kind of silly to tell you just to eat a piece of cheese, some celery, and turkey. Thus, you need a master plan to help you balance your splurging so you can enjoy it without feeling guilty.

DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO