These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dUKu8fr00 After adding over 1,189,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 50.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 790,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a faster rate. In the past week, there were an average of 40.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- an increase from the week prior, when there were an average of 34.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, metro area consists of Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and 22 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 18.6 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Washington residents, less than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 17.8 daily new cases per 100,000 Washington residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Jefferson County, West Virginia. There were an average of 89.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Jefferson County during the past week, the most of the 25 counties in Washington with available data.

Case growth in the Washington metro area varies at the county level. In Calvert County, for example, there were an average of 0.0 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Washington and more than the case growth rate in Jefferson County.

Just as Jefferson County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Washington area, it also has the highest incidence of cases overall. As of December 21, there were a total of 14,802.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Jefferson County, the most of the 25 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 15,573.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Jefferson County, unemployment peaked at 11.4% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.1%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending December 21. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

Click here to see all current COVID-19 data for Washington D.C.

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending December 21 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending December 14 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000
1 Jefferson County 56,506 89.0 72.8 14,802.0 168.1
2 Warren County 39,492 63.4 54.0 14,777.7 258.3
3 Madison County 13,170 60.3 34.7 9,149.6 174.6
4 Clarke County 14,423 57.7 54.1 11,474.7 228.8
5 Culpeper County 51,101 51.3 43.2 14,438.1 182.0
6 Fauquier County 69,728 44.8 37.3 11,514.7 131.9
7 Manassas city 41,174 42.5 25.3 13,447.8 131.2
8 Rappahannock County 7,378 38.2 19.4 9,108.2 94.9
9 Spotsylvania County 132,833 37.1 36.4 12,819.1 129.5
10 District of Columbia 692,683 34.6 24.1 10,281.6 174.1
11 Stafford County 146,773 34.2 32.1 12,158.9 77.0
12 Loudoun County 395,134 33.9 25.8 9,638.8 77.9
13 Arlington County 233,464 33.5 23.7 8,909.7 118.2
14 Fredericksburg city 28,622 30.9 19.0 11,578.5 90.8
15 Alexandria city 157,613 30.8 22.3 9,918.6 99.0
16 Prince William County 461,423 28.3 24.4 12,853.7 127.9
17 Fairfax County 1,145,862 20.7 16.6 8,635.7 103.6
18 Falls Church city 14,128 12.6 16.5 5,336.9 99.1
19 Fairfax city 23,531 9.6 7.5 4,831.9 148.7
20 Manassas Park city 16,986 2.4 4.7 7,629.8 88.3
21 Calvert County 91,511 0.0 11.4 6,650.6 111.5
22 Charles County 159,428 0.0 7.3 9,451.3 168.1
23 Frederick County 251,422 0.0 17.4 10,439.4 157.9
24 Montgomery County 1,043,530 0.0 7.2 8,242.3 166.5
25 Prince George's County 908,670 0.0 6.6 11,297.0 193.6

