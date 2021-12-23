Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Nevada Stacks Up

With the threat of the Omicron variant looming, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 204,578,725 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 62.5% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Nevada, 56.9% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Nevada appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Dec. 21, Nevada has received about 5,007,600 vaccinations and administered about 84.4% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 483,286 confirmed cases of the virus in Nevada as of Dec. 21 -- or 15,927 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 15,456 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Dec. 21, 2021.

These are all the counties in Nevada where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).