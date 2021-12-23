ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Illinois Stacks Up

By Samuel Stebbins
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0dUKtfUG00 With the threat of the Omicron variant looming, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 204,578,725 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 62.5% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Illinois, 63.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Illinois is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Dec. 21, Illinois has received about 22,900,400 vaccinations and administered about 84.7% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,944,056 confirmed cases of the virus in Illinois as of Dec. 21 -- or 15,258 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 15,456 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Dec. 21, 2021.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Place Share of pop. fully vaccinated Fully vaccinated residents Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
1 Vermont 76.4% 478,502 8,534
2 Rhode Island 75.9% 802,940 19,744
3 Maine 75.6% 1,011,729 10,191
4 Connecticut 74.0% 2,644,544 12,751
5 Massachusetts 73.9% 5,102,236 14,567
6 West Virginia 71.1% 1,283,589 17,432
7 New York 70.8% 13,840,806 15,194
8 Maryland 70.0% 4,228,436 9,808
9 New Jersey 69.8% 6,215,957 15,106
10 Washington D.C. 69.0% 472,407 10,405
11 Washington 68.1% 5,135,307 10,621
12 Virginia 67.7% 5,763,418 11,945
13 New Hampshire 66.6% 903,050 13,495
14 Oregon 66.5% 2,786,787 9,671
15 Colorado 66.4% 3,781,306 15,213
16 New Mexico 65.8% 1,378,152 16,073
17 California 65.5% 25,895,675 13,091
18 Minnesota 65.3% 3,664,827 17,452
19 Delaware 64.0% 618,804 17,124
20 Illinois 63.6% 8,102,521 15,258
21 Florida 63.5% 13,517,297 17,684
22 Pennsylvania 63.3% 8,102,895 14,760
23 Hawaii 62.7% 891,238 6,313
24 Wisconsin 61.6% 3,582,061 18,133
25 Nebraska 59.5% 1,148,517 16,965
26 Utah 58.9% 1,860,503 19,541
27 Iowa 58.5% 1,846,628 17,649
28 Arizona 57.4% 4,113,163 18,640
29 Texas 57.1% 16,381,440 15,375
30 Nevada 56.9% 1,725,305 15,927
31 North Carolina 56.8% 5,896,589 15,303
32 South Dakota 56.7% 500,084 19,684
33 Kansas 56.5% 1,645,752 17,097
34 Michigan 56.3% 5,629,547 16,148
35 Alaska 55.5% 409,450 20,229
36 Ohio 54.9% 6,415,084 15,802
37 Montana 54.0% 573,718 18,334
38 Kentucky 53.8% 2,405,794 18,478
39 South Carolina 53.4% 2,715,734 18,412
40 Oklahoma 53.2% 2,099,290 17,395
41 Missouri 52.8% 3,234,338 15,707
42 North Dakota 52.3% 397,321 22,292
43 Indiana 52.1% 3,483,171 17,657
44 Tennessee 51.5% 3,483,605 19,921
45 Georgia 51.0% 5,367,638 16,081
46 Arkansas 50.8% 1,532,313 18,038
47 Louisiana 49.8% 2,320,038 16,753
48 Mississippi 47.9% 1,429,777 17,494
49 Alabama 47.4% 2,316,077 17,562
50 Wyoming 47.2% 272,803 19,660
51 Idaho 46.9% 822,640 17,898

