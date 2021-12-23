Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Wisconsin Stacks Up
With the threat of the Omicron variant looming, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 204,578,725 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 62.5% of the U.S. population.
Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Wisconsin, 61.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.
As of Dec. 21, Wisconsin has received about 9,891,400 vaccinations and administered about 90.1% of those doses.
Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,054,191 confirmed cases of the virus in Wisconsin as of Dec. 21 -- or 18,133 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 15,456 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.
All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Dec. 21, 2021.
|Rank
|Place
|Share of pop. fully vaccinated
|Fully vaccinated residents
|Total COVID-19 cases per 100k people
|1
|Vermont
|76.4%
|478,502
|8,534
|2
|Rhode Island
|75.9%
|802,940
|19,744
|3
|Maine
|75.6%
|1,011,729
|10,191
|4
|Connecticut
|74.0%
|2,644,544
|12,751
|5
|Massachusetts
|73.9%
|5,102,236
|14,567
|6
|West Virginia
|71.1%
|1,283,589
|17,432
|7
|New York
|70.8%
|13,840,806
|15,194
|8
|Maryland
|70.0%
|4,228,436
|9,808
|9
|New Jersey
|69.8%
|6,215,957
|15,106
|10
|Washington D.C.
|69.0%
|472,407
|10,405
|11
|Washington
|68.1%
|5,135,307
|10,621
|12
|Virginia
|67.7%
|5,763,418
|11,945
|13
|New Hampshire
|66.6%
|903,050
|13,495
|14
|Oregon
|66.5%
|2,786,787
|9,671
|15
|Colorado
|66.4%
|3,781,306
|15,213
|16
|New Mexico
|65.8%
|1,378,152
|16,073
|17
|California
|65.5%
|25,895,675
|13,091
|18
|Minnesota
|65.3%
|3,664,827
|17,452
|19
|Delaware
|64.0%
|618,804
|17,124
|20
|Illinois
|63.6%
|8,102,521
|15,258
|21
|Florida
|63.5%
|13,517,297
|17,684
|22
|Pennsylvania
|63.3%
|8,102,895
|14,760
|23
|Hawaii
|62.7%
|891,238
|6,313
|24
|Wisconsin
|61.6%
|3,582,061
|18,133
|25
|Nebraska
|59.5%
|1,148,517
|16,965
|26
|Utah
|58.9%
|1,860,503
|19,541
|27
|Iowa
|58.5%
|1,846,628
|17,649
|28
|Arizona
|57.4%
|4,113,163
|18,640
|29
|Texas
|57.1%
|16,381,440
|15,375
|30
|Nevada
|56.9%
|1,725,305
|15,927
|31
|North Carolina
|56.8%
|5,896,589
|15,303
|32
|South Dakota
|56.7%
|500,084
|19,684
|33
|Kansas
|56.5%
|1,645,752
|17,097
|34
|Michigan
|56.3%
|5,629,547
|16,148
|35
|Alaska
|55.5%
|409,450
|20,229
|36
|Ohio
|54.9%
|6,415,084
|15,802
|37
|Montana
|54.0%
|573,718
|18,334
|38
|Kentucky
|53.8%
|2,405,794
|18,478
|39
|South Carolina
|53.4%
|2,715,734
|18,412
|40
|Oklahoma
|53.2%
|2,099,290
|17,395
|41
|Missouri
|52.8%
|3,234,338
|15,707
|42
|North Dakota
|52.3%
|397,321
|22,292
|43
|Indiana
|52.1%
|3,483,171
|17,657
|44
|Tennessee
|51.5%
|3,483,605
|19,921
|45
|Georgia
|51.0%
|5,367,638
|16,081
|46
|Arkansas
|50.8%
|1,532,313
|18,038
|47
|Louisiana
|49.8%
|2,320,038
|16,753
|48
|Mississippi
|47.9%
|1,429,777
|17,494
|49
|Alabama
|47.4%
|2,316,077
|17,562
|50
|Wyoming
|47.2%
|272,803
|19,660
|51
|Idaho
|46.9%
|822,640
|17,898
