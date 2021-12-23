Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Wisconsin Stacks Up

With the threat of the Omicron variant looming, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. So far, an estimated 204,578,725 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 62.5% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Wisconsin, 61.6% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

As of Dec. 21, Wisconsin has received about 9,891,400 vaccinations and administered about 90.1% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,054,191 confirmed cases of the virus in Wisconsin as of Dec. 21 -- or 18,133 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 15,456 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Dec. 21, 2021.

