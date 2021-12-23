ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Covid: Woman urges people to get jabbed after unvaccinated partner dies with virus

By Sam Hancock
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02pTjv_0dUKt46k00

A mother-of-seven is urging people who are still unvaccinated against Covid to go out and get jabbed after her partner died with the virus.

Tracey Lea, 45, said she “wouldn’t want anyone to go through the same tragedy” her family has, after her partner Martin Mulcahy died earlier this month with coronavirus having put off getting his jabs because “life” got in the way.

Mulcahy, a 50-year-old security guard from Nuneaton, tested positive for Covid following his wife and children – aged between nine and 25 – catching the virus in late October.

The family came out of isolation on 13 November, but Mulcahy was admitted to hospital the same day due to falling oxygen levels.

He was taken by ambulance to the George Eliot hospital, in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, where he was placed on a ventilator – but sadly he died on 5 December.

Ms Lea, who reportedly “didn’t believe in the vaccine at first”, said she has now arranged to get fully vaccinated because she has “witnessed the devastating effects [of not doing so] first hand”.

She also lost her mother – who died before the vaccine rollout had begun – to the virus last year, with Mulcahy’s funeral scheduled to take place on Thursday, two days before Christmas and exactly a year and a day after Ms Lea’s mother’s service.

After being admitted to the intensive care unit, Ms Lea said her partner seemed to improve but then suffered a collapsed lung and “deteriorated very, very quickly”.

She told the BBC : “By the Friday evening he was put on a ventilator and I went to see him on the Saturday and they did say it wasn’t looking very good, and on Sunday at about 6pm, I had a phone call to say his health had deteriorated very, very quickly and the ventilator was going to be turned off that day.”

The children were in shock, she said, because they thought their father was coming home but he “just got worse”.

Mulcahy was not against vaccines, “he just never got round to doing it”, she added.

In a separate interview, Ms Lea said it was hard trying to find time to go and get the vaccine – especially considering the couple shared “three kids with autism” – but that now she considered it a “priority”.

She described her partner, who she planned to marry next year, as being the “best father to our seven children” and the “most caring man on the planet” as she urged people to get vaccinated.

“I am unsure whether Martin had contracted Delta or Omicron, but it has spurred me to get the first dose of my vaccine,” she told the MailOnline after her partner of more than 20 years died.

“[And] I will make sure every one of our children has it. If Martin had been jabbed, he may still be with us today.”

Comments / 6

Dru Hill
2d ago

if the vaccine worked that would be different. but most the people that got the jab are dieing from Covid... it's still experimental!

Reply
9
T1997
2d ago

these story's get REALLY OLD THINKING THAT WE'LL RUSH OUT TOO GET FROM THEIR STORY‼️☣️☢️

Reply
6
Related
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Eliot
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
VISTA.Today

Oxford Woman Dies After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine; Family Awaits Response to Injury Claim

The chances of a fatal reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination has been estimated at 0.0022 percent. The family of Diane Spears, an Oxford woman who may represent an extremely rare case of a COVID-19 vaccine fatality, still awaits a response from the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). The injury claim was submitted five months ago, writers Ken Alltucker for USA Today.
OXFORD, PA
The Independent

‘Your baby won’t be affected by Covid’, couple told before three-month-old son dies from virus

A couple has shared the cautionary tale of losing their three-month-old baby in February to Covid.Children under the age of five are not yet able to have the coronavirus vaccine, but mother Angelina Rendon was repeatedly told not to worry about her infant’s safety. “I don’t know how many times a doctor has told me ‘don’t worry, your baby won’t be affected by Covid’ but he was, unfortunately,” said Ms Rendon to Sacramento network KCRA3.“Be careful who touches your baby,” said Ms Rendon, warning other parents with infants of the very real risk of coronavirus. “It can just start with...
RELATIONSHIPS
Lawrence Post

“I wish I’d had the vaccine before”, Woman ‘died in hospital 8 times’ after refusing the COVID-19 vaccine

The 35-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly died 8 times in hospital after contracting Covid-19 and sepsis is urging others to get the vaccine. According to reports, her heart reportedly stopped numerous times while brave doctors at the hospital battled to save her life. The lucky 35-year-old said she is eternally grateful to the medical personnel who comforted her throughout.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Post

Doctors warn of ‘unusual’ Omicron symptom in kids

Parents have been warned of an unusual Omicron symptom to look out for in their kids. Young children appear to be getting rashes while infected with the new variant, a London doctor has reported. Dr. David Lloyd, a GP from north London, said he has seen about 15 percent of...
KIDS
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

402K+
Followers
149K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy