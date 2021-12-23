Stacey Solomon reveals new wedding date to marry Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has revealed that she is hoping to marry fiancé Joe Swash next summer after postponing their wedding this year.

Swash, 39, previously said the couple agreed they would postpone the event after the Loose Women panellist fell pregnant with their daughter Rose, so that “all of the kids can be there”.

Solomon, who is also mother to two-year-old Rex with Swash, and sons Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, from previous relationships, gave birth to Rose on 4 October, her 32 nd birthday.

Joining the Loose Women cast via video call for a Christmas Eve special, the couple spoke from Pickle Cottage for the first time since the birth.

Solomon told the show: “We would love… if all goes well – because Covid’s still massive and you never know what’s around the corner – but we would love to get married in July next year, we really would.

“It will be so nice to have the boys and Rose there.”

Swash and Solomon were set to marry in July this year, but told fans on Instagram in June that they would push the wedding back because they would be “a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren’t there”.

Solomon also spoke about their plans for Christmas, saying: “This is such an exciting time for Rex. He’s two-and-a-half and it’s the first Christmas he’s had where he’s like, ‘Wow’.

“The older boys are excited for him as well. It’s so lovely and nice to see them all together getting excited. And it’s just nice to be in the house.”

Swash added: “It’s our first Christmas in our new house, it’s the first Christmas with our new baby, and it’s the first Christmas we’re going to be as one big unit. We’re going to have a really lovely, lovely time.”

The couple joked about who will cook on Christmas Day, but Swash admitted he has not cooked much since appearing on Celebrity MasterChef earlier this year.

However, the former EastEnders star said he is “saving it for the Christmas dinner”.

Solomon said that even though she hasn’t slept much since the birth of their daughter, she “can’t stop staring at her”.

“I’ve put a hell of a lot of makeup on for this interview and you can’t even see it – it sinks into my skin now,” she said.

“She sleeps like a newborn, they’re up all night really, aren’t they? But she is good. She’s content, which is nice.

“She’s amazing, she’s really lovely. I can’t stop staring at her. Even when she does sleep, I don’t get any sleep because I’m just staring at her.”

Prior to falling pregnant with Rose, Solomon previously opened up about going through several miscarriages last year.

She told fans during an Instagram Q&A in June, shortly after announcing her pregnancy: “We’ve experienced [miscarriages] a few times in the last year and a bit, and it’s such a sinking feeling…

“So many of you have been trying for years and years. Keep going if you can and you want to. But honestly, it’s heartbreaking. Love you all to the moon and back.”

The Loose Women Christmas Special airs at 10am on Christmas Eve on ITV and ITV Hub.