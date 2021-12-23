ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GTA 6 gameplay clue called as hiding in plain sight as gamers sherlock GTA Online

By Robert Jones
T3.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGTA 6 hype has exploded recently and that has caused the Grand Theft Auto community to get very enthused about just what awesome new features and innovations the next-gen title is going to deliver. And now a member of the GTA 6 Reddit community has raised a very interesting...

www.t3.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘GTA Online’ DLC confirms which optional ‘GTA 5’ ending is canon

The GTA Online update that reintroduces playable character Franklin alongside Dr. Dre appears to confirm which of the game’s optional endings is canon. As outlined by Kotaku, there’s a mission in the downloadable content update The Contract where Franklin and the player character are chasing a golf cart through a movie set, and Franklin says the line: “Man, shit, I know one of the producers around here. I hope his ass ain’t at work today.”
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

GTA Online: Best Agency to Buy

What's the best Agency to buy in GTA Online? Agencies are part of The Contract storyline, and if you're confused you can find out How to Start The Contract through the link. Once you own an Agency, you'll be able to complete Security Contracts and discover a new storyline involving Dr. Dre and his missing mobile phone. You'll also be able to add an Armory to your Agency which sells a couple of exclusive weapons, including the Stun Gun and Compact EMP Launcher, while also install Imani Tech like the Missile Lock-On Jammer to select cars with the Vehicle Workshop. As part of our GTA Online guide, we're going to introduce the best Agency to buy.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

GTA Online premieres new Dre tracks and finally dials-down the phone calls

GTA Online has received another substantial update, this one re-introducing both Franklin from GTA 5's campaign and seeing another appearance from hip-hop legend Dr Dre. Dre has previously appeared in GTA Online but this time arrives as part of a mission chain that sees you trying to recover his newest tracks: Except they really are his newest tracks, being premiered through this update to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does The Contract release in GTA Online?

GTA V‘s three endings were all fulfilling in their own ways. Regardless of their choice, in the end, players had no way of knowing what Michael, Franklin, and Trevor were up to after settling into their new lives after the finale. The Contract, GTA Online’s next expansion—initially teased in...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Play#Gta 6#Gameplay#Xbox Series X#Gta
gamepur.com

How to start The Contract DLC in GTA Online

The Contract is just one of the many DLCs in GTA Online. This DLC introduces you to a whole new story involving Franklin and Dr. Dre. It turns out that Dr. Dre had his phone stolen during the Cayo Perico DLC and is now looking for you to help him get it back. Before you get to that, there are a few things that need to be done first. Here is how you start The Contract DLC in GTA Online.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

GTA Online Closes Tomorrow on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360

No, your progress can't be transferred, so say goodbye to those buildings and cars. The day has finally come: Grand Theft Auto Online will officially shut down on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles tomorrow, December 16, 2021. The game launched on both consoles eight years ago, and an enhanced version will be headed to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in March 2022. While it’s not surprising that the original servers are being shut down, those who were hoping to transfer their years of saved progress are about to be completely out of luck. Any vehicles or buildings players own will be completely wiped as of tomorrow, so get ready to start a brand new game. Spend today wandering down memory lane if the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online are still your consoles of choice.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GTA Online VIP Contracts Explained

After spending upwards of $2 million on an Agency Building, GTA Online players will likely want to start making money as fast as possible using the new content available as part of The Contract. While the new Security Contracts and Payphone Hits pay decently, doling out tens of thousands of dollars with just a few minutes' work, the best new way to generate a healthy stream of revenue is through VIP Contracts.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

GTA Online DLC will add new music and stations

There’s new music coming to GTA Online, Rockstar Games has confirmed. An original radio station, MOTOMAMI Los Santos, is being added to the rotation and will be hosted by ROSALÍA and Arca, bringing a wealth of fresh tunes to the power-selling open world game. An original radio station,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
Gamespot

Dr. Dre Shows Off Preview Of New Song Coming To GTA Online

Starting December 15, GTA Online's world of Los Santos will be filled with some more beats for players to cruise around town to. Along with a story-based DLC for the game called The Contract, GTA Online will be getting a suite of new tunes, including one that was recently shown off by Dr. Dre, who plays a main role in the expansion.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dr. Dre shares snippet of new track with Eminem for GTA Online update

Dr. Dre has revealed a sneak peek at a brand new song that'll feature in GTA Online The Contract update later this week. As first reported over the past weekend by RockstarIntel, Dre posted a snippet of a brand new track to his official YouTube channel. Right now, the track doesn't have an official title, but the new snipper from Dre reveals that it'll also feature Eminem in some capacity, and will debut through the new brand new update coming to GTA Online later this week.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Lamar roasts Franklin again in GTA Online’s The Contract update

In many ways, GTA Online’s The Contract update shows how things have changed since Grand Theft Auto 5‘s story has wrapped up. Franklin is married to Tanisha, they have kids, and Chop the dog is now old. Some things, though, stay the same – like Lamar roasting the hell out of Franklin.
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

GTA Online’s New DLC Confirms Michael Is Still Alive After GTA 5 Story

This also seems to confirm that the ending where Michael, Trevor, and Franklin all survive is the canon ending. Michael De Santa, one of the three protagonists in Grand Theft Auto V, is still alive after the events of the main story, it’s seemingly be confirmed (or re-confirmed) through the new GTA Online DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 5 and GTA Online's Huge December Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

The long-awaited GTA 5 and GTA Online December update is here. Unfortunately, for those playing the single-player of GTA 5, the new update isn't very noteworthy. However, if you play GTA Online, this is the biggest update of the year. As you may know, the update comes with The Contract, a slab of new content that includes seven new missions and a slew of other content. Meanwhile, it also features Dr. Dre and familiar faces like Franklin from the single-player story.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy