GTA 6 gameplay clue called as hiding in plain sight as gamers sherlock GTA Online

No, your progress can't be transferred, so say goodbye to those buildings and cars. The day has finally come: Grand Theft Auto Online will officially shut down on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles tomorrow, December 16, 2021. The game launched on both consoles eight years ago, and an enhanced version will be headed to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in March 2022. While it’s not surprising that the original servers are being shut down, those who were hoping to transfer their years of saved progress are about to be completely out of luck. Any vehicles or buildings players own will be completely wiped as of tomorrow, so get ready to start a brand new game. Spend today wandering down memory lane if the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of GTA Online are still your consoles of choice.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO