The Carver-Price Legacy Museum in Appomattox is moving forward in its renovation plan. Carpet and ceiling tile has been removed in part of the building. The windows that were once boarded up are being knocked out and replaced. Actual sporting event bleachers have been installed in the Athletic Room. The museum, located in the former Carver-Price High School building on Confederate Boulevard, is currently closed but the hope is that it will reopen no later than Fall 2022, according to Carver-Price Board of Directors Chairman Ora McCoy.

APPOMATTOX, VA ・ 14 DAYS AGO