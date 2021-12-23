ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 news LIVE: Red Bull ‘almost on a par’ with Mercedes and ‘no doubt’ about Lewis Hamilton return

By Jack Rathborn
 4 days ago

After a thrilling F1 title race, doubt has been cast over the return of Lewis Hamilton for 2022 to resume his rivalry with world champion Max Verstappen . But Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali is adamant the Briton will “recharge the his batteries and come back with even more desire than before to win an eighth world title.”

The impact of George Russell’s arrival to Mercedes may change the dynamic between Hamilton and Verstappen too, with the possibility of a third title contender - or more, should the new rules shift the balance of power.

During the fraught and intense 2021 season, incidents on track cost Red Bull close to an eye-watering €4m, the third-highest figure among all drivers behind Mick Schumacher of Haas (€4.2m) and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc (€4.1m). Verstappen’s tally is more than three times that of his fierce rival Hamilton, who set Mercedes back €1.2m over the year, according to Sky Germany .

Of course the Dutchman, who clinched his maiden world title in thrilling but controversial fashion at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, would put some of that cost down to Hamilton himself after blaming the Briton for their high-speed incident at Copse Corner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, one of the fastest turns in Formula 1 where the pair made contact and Verstappen was sent flying across the gravel into the barriers.

The cheapest driver to fund this season was Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, whose crashes cost only €280,000 – 15 times less than Schumacher. The bosses at French team Alpine will surely be grateful to their man for that. Follow all the latest F1 news below.

