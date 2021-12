India-based Juspay Technologies has raised $60 million in Series C funding in a round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, the company announced Wednesday (Dec. 15). The round also saw participation from existing investors VEF and Wellington Management. Juspay plans to use the money to invest in more tech and product development to scale its business in both payments and adjacent products, like credit.

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO