An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed in a residential area near San Diego, California, on Monday, officials have said. First responders were called to the scene in the area of El Cajon, just over 15 miles east of San Diego, at around 7 p.m. local time (10 p.m. ET), the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO