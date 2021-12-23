Game Trailers: The King of Fighters XV Character Trailer for Maxima

NIS America also gave us a story trailer crystar. It is also announced that the Switch version will be released on March 29, 2022. Overcome with grief and despair, Rei is approached by demons who offer her a sinister contract: she must serve as her executioner, and in return she is given the opportunity to revive her sister. Rei teams up with a group of executioners, including Kokoro, Sen, and Nanana, each with unique abilities. Together, they investigate what lies behind the shattered souls in purgatory. Ultimately, Rei must wrestle with the demons around and within herself as she desperately searches for a way to save her sister and return home with her.

