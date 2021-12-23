Start-up investment platform nr2 raises new capital

I've written before in InceConnect about Brait's R3 billion capital raise. If you want the full details, please refer to this article.As a quick refresher, lockdown hammered Brait's balance sheet. To be fair, the investment group didn't go into the pandemic in great shape at all, so this was really the nail in the financial coffin.At the time of the initial capital raise announcement, Brait had a market cap of R6 billion and would need to raise R3 billion in hybrid equity capital. The share price tanked nearly 10% on the day in response to the news. It has subsequently almost recovered to the November levels before the announcement, so there was a tidy profit to be made there for traders.The R3 billion capital raise is structured as "exchangeable bonds" - convertible instruments that pay a coupon of 5% per annum and can be exchanged into Brait ordinary shares. They will be separately listed on the JSE.The maturity date is in December 2024 and the bonds will be structurally senior to Brait's existing convertible bonds but subordinated to the revolving credit facility.The issue price of R4.37 represents a 5% discount to the five-day VWAP of Brait prior to the announcement. Committed capital from Ethos, Rand Merchant Bank and Titan Fincap Solutions (a Dr Wiese entity) was R2.7 billion, so there was very little risk of the full R3 billion not being raised.As expected, there were substantial "excess applications" i.e. there was more demand for the new bonds than supply. Investors applied for approximately 10% more bonds than were issued, leading to pro-rata allocations to shareholders.This means Brait has been successfully recapitalised. The bigger question is: will this finally be enough to get the company through tough times?

