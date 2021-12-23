ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone targeting airport – Arabiya TV

By Syndicated Content
wibqam.com
 5 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen...

wibqam.com

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
The Jewish Press

Report: Israel Hit Secret Syrian Chemical Weapons Labs & Facilities

The IDF hit three secret Syrian military chemical laboratories and facilities near Homs and Damascus on June 8th of this year, according to a report in the Washington Post. Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in the attack. The report says intelligence officials claim Israel believed Syria was attempting to restart...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yemen#Iran#Saudi#Reuters#Houthi#Al Arabiya Tv
Shore News Network

Iran says war games in Gulf were warning to Israel

(Reuters) -War games conducted this week by Iran in the Gulf were intended to send a warning to Israel, the country’s top military commanders said on Friday, amid concerns over possible Israeli plans to target Iranian nuclear sites. The Revolutionary Guards’ war games included firing ballistic and cruise missiles....
MILITARY
AFP

Iran, Hezbollah aid Yemen rebel strikes: Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed. Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen's government, Saudi Arabia has regularly accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents. Tehran denies the charges. Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite militant movement Hezbollah has previously denied sending fighters or weapons to Yemen. The latest Saudi accusation came as the coalition intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Huthis in retaliation for deadly attacks on the kingdom.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
knoxvilletimes.com

Vessel Carrying Fuel Seized by Saudi-Led Coalition

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Saudi-led coalition seized another ship carrying thousands of tons of fuel although it had received United Nations clearance. On Wednesday, Yemen's al-Masirah television network cited Essam al-Mutawakel, a spokesman for the Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC), as saying that the Saudi-led coalition seized the ship, 'Princess Khadija', which was carrying "29,923 tons of diesel and mazut."
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Saudi-led coalition launches 'large-scale' Yemen operation after deadly strike

The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday launched a "large-scale" assault on Yemen after missiles fired by Iran-backed Huthi rebels killed two people in the kingdom, the first such deaths in three years. In a statement on the Huthis' Telegram channel, he said the rebels had launched three ballistic missiles on Jazan, a southern region of the kingdom bordering Yemen.
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Saudi-led coalition hits Yemen rebel camp in ramped up air war

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Sunday it struck a Huthi rebel camp in the capital Sanaa, as it intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed insurgents. The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Huthis in a civil war, said it destroyed weapons storehouses in the rebel-held capital, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA). "The operation in Sanaa was an immediate response to an attempt to transfer weapons from Al-Tashrifat camp in Sanaa," it said in a statement, adding it "destroyed weapons warehouses". The coalition is scheduled to hold a news conference on Sunday at which it has said it will show evidence of involvement by Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in the Yemeni conflict.
MIDDLE EAST
wibqam.com

Saudi-led coalition destroys explosives-laden boat in southern Red Sea -state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen destroyed an explosives-laden boat in the southern Red Sea before it could carry out an attack, Saudi state television reported on Thursday, citing a coalition statement. “The boat was launched from Yemen’s Hodeidah,” state TV added, referring to an area...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Syria reports 2nd Israeli attack on vital port in a month

Israeli missiles fired from the Mediterranean struck the Syrian port of Latakia early Tuesday, igniting a fire in the container terminal, Syrian state media reported, in the second such attack on the vital facility this month. It is also a rare targeting of the port handling most imports for Syria, which has been ravaged by a decade-old civil war and western-imposed sanctions. The state news agency SANA quoted a military official as saying that Israeli missiles fired from the west of Latakia hit the port's container terminal, igniting fires that caused major damage. The unidentified official said firefighters were...
MIDDLE EAST
wibqam.com

UK condemns Iran’s launch of ballistic missiles in war games

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain said on Friday it condemned a launch of ballistic missiles by Iran in war games conducted this week. “These actions are a threat to regional and international security and we call on Iran to immediately cease its activities,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.
WORLD
The Independent

Yemen rebels allow UN flights temporarily into Sanaa airport

The Iran-backed rebels in Yemen said Tuesday they are temporarily allowing U.N. humanitarian flights to land at the airport in the capital, Sanaa following a weeklong halt in flights into the northern, rebel-held territory. The rebel Houthis who control Sanaa and much of Yemen's north, had barred U.N. and other humanitarian flights from landing at the airport amid heavy airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition on the capital and Houthis' cross-border missile and drone attacks on the kingdom.At the time, the U.N. food program said the Houthis claimed the airport had become “unserviceable due to technical issue.”The rebels...
WORLD
AFP

Yemen rebels allow aid flights to resume after Saudi-led strikes

Yemen's Huthi rebels said Tuesday they have allowed the temporary resumption of UN aid flights into the capital Sanaa, a week after a halt due to Saudi-led coalition air strikes. "The civil aviation authority announces the resumption of UN and other organisation flights into Sanaa airport on a temporary basis," the rebel-run Al-Masirah television reported. "The (rebel administration's) foreign ministry was contacted to notify the UN and all international organisations that Sanaa airport was ready to receive flights." Yemen has been wracked by civil war since 2014 pitting the government -- supported by the Saudi-led coalition -- against the Iran-backed Huthis who control much of the north.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy