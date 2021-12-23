ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Can I Apply For The Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program?

The Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program is available to incorporated City of Atlanta residents ONLY. Incorporated City of Atlanta residential renters who has experienced a loss of income because of COVID-19 will be able to receive assistance with the payment of their past due rent, utility, and/or security deposit assistance dating back to March 13, 2020. Due to new federal guidelines, mortgage assistance will not be available.

1. What are the allowable expenses I can apply for?

Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program Funds can be applied to current/past due to expenses for rent, gas utilities, electric utilities, water utilities, apartment security fees, security deposit, trash removal, and internet services. Some applicants may also be able to apply for assistance with 3 months of prospective payments as well.

2. Can I still apply if I live outside of the City of Atlanta?

Unfortunately, this program is only able to serve residents, who live within the incorporated city limits of Atlanta. Please check your address at gis.atlantaga.gov/unitedway.

3. Can I still apply if I am unemployed?

Yes. However, your unemployment must be a result of COVID-19.

4. Must I be behind on rent to get emergency rental assistance?

No. The applicant is not required to have arrears to be eligible for emergency rental assistance.

5. Can I apply if I reside in subsidized housing?

Yes, applicants, who receive subsidized housing, are eligible to apply up to the monthly tenant responsible portion.

6. Can I apply for future month’s rent?

Yes. In certain situations, with special approval, applicants are eligible to receive assistance for up to 3 months at a time of prospective rent. Applicants do not have to have arrears to be considered for prospective rent and should be able to provide an explanation as to why they believe they will not be able to pay for future months. Also, months paid under prospective rent must still be covered by the current lease on file.

7. What is required for you to receive security deposit assistance or relocation assistance?

If you are eligible, you are able to receive assistance with relocation expenses, i.e., rental application fees, security deposits, and/or first month’s rent, etc. In cases where you reside in the property/unit for four (4) or more months, to the extent that the security deposit is not returned, Landlords must agree to return the funds to United Way.

8. What documents are required to be submitted with recertification?

The following documents must be submitted with each recertification affidavit request:

  • New Landlord Verification Form (for rent request only)
  • A current rent ledger (hard copy for recertification requests, or attached (uploaded) with the electronic landlord verification form for new requests).
  • Proof of rental/utility subsidy, when not clearly indicated in the rent ledger.   The ledger must detail the type of subsidy, subsidy paid portion, and the required tenant pay portion.
  • Current income documentation when 90 days or more has elapsed since the submission of the initial/original application.
  • Current utility billing statement for the same address in the initial application, when applicable.

9. I was evicted already or am homeless, may I apply?

Yes as long as you meet the eligibility requirements. However, you will need to provide a welcome letter from a new apartment complex upon completing your application to receive assistance with a security deposit and first month’s rent at a new apartment.

10. How much is the payment?

Assistance will be based on current household income and total monthly rent, utilities, and/or security deposit amount. There is no cap to the amount of assistance received but amounts above $15,000 will require special approval.

11. Will individuals who received Atlanta COVID-19 Housing Assistance have to pay the money back?

No. This is not a loan. It is a grant and will not have to be paid back. However, if we discover that a recipient has falsified documents and has somehow defrauded the program, the money will need to be repaid.

12. How will I get the money?

The Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Funds will be distributed directly to landlords or utility companies.

13. How can I apply for the Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program?

Please apply to the Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program by completing your application at the following link: https://www.unitedwayatlanta.org/atlanta-covid-19-emergency-housing-assistance-program/. In-Person Events will be available for households to apply to the program, please stay on the lookout for more information via the United Way website. Registration will be located on the UW website and is required to receive in-person assistance.

You will be required to upload all of your documentation to your application through the application link above. If all documents are not uploaded, your application will not be processed. If you need assistance with completing the online client application and/or a list of service providers performing intake by phone or in person, then please contact 2-1-1.

Ways to Contact 2-1-1:

Due to high call volumes, the above-listed options are preferred.

14. What is the application review and approval process?

After submitting your application, documentation must be provided at the time of application or within 3-7 business days of the application submission date. The Service Provider will notify you by e-mail or phone once the application has been received. Please allow up to 14 business days for a team member to review your case once your documentation has been fully submitted. After your case has been reviewed, the team member will contact you to notify you of the next steps. If the requested documentation is not received within 7 business days, your application will be closed, and you will have to contact your service provider to reopen your application.

15. When is the deadline to submit an application?

The last date that the Atlanta COVID-19 Emergency Housing Assistance Program will receive and approve applications is March 31, 2022. However, the program may stop accepting applications once funds are depleted.

