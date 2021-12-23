ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

5 nationwide grocery shortages that could impact your next shopping trip

By WKRC
WKRC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WKRC) - COVID-19 could have an impact on your next trip to the grocery store...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Real Reason Walmart Is Temporarily Closing Some US Stores

Walmart stores across the country are continuing to close with little warning. On December 7, mLive belatedly learned that a store in Kalamazoo County, Michigan had closed earlier that day while WSAZ reported on how an Ashland, Kentucky Walmart would close in two day's time, on December 12. The reason given to both of these news sources was that the store had to hire deep clean specialists to combat the uptick in COVID-19 cases in their respective areas.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
95.3 The Bear

Walmart Continues Closing Stores This Holiday Season

Walmart has announced that to combat Coronavirus cases, particularly in the south, it will temporarily close some locations. These locations will undergo a deep cleaning and sanitizing. Walmart confirmed some locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, and Oklahoma will be closing, for a few days to handle special cleaning protocols. We were not able to determine if Tuscaloosa area Walmarts will be included in the temporary store shutdowns. Those decisions are still being made.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Mashed

Grocery Stores That Might Not Survive 2022

There's no doubt that 2021 has been an interesting year for grocery stores, to say the least. Since the beginning of the pandemic, consumers have changed their shopping habits, swapping in-store trips for convenient and safe online ordering. Others have stocked up on supplies in waves, cleaning out shelves at alarming rates. Stay-at-home orders in 2020 had people eating at home more than ever before, and the grocery industry had to adapt to meet their needs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping#Grocery#Food Drink#Wkrc#The White House
atlantanews.net

US retail chain cancels health benefits for unvaccinated employees

American grocery chain Kroger will remove paid health benefits and charge a health insurance surcharge next year to employees who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 in an effort to convince people to get the shots. From January 1, unvaccinated Kroger employees will no longer be eligible for two weeks of...
ATLANTA, GA
Daily Gazette

Down to Business: Grocery shortages will continue into 2022

I’m unsure how to break it to my two cats that 2022 will deliver to their food bowls what 2021 has of late: unfamiliar fare because supermarket shelves still aren’t deep with inventory. Like people, they tend to gravitate to a particular brand and turn their noses up...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
boreal.org

Northland business will require booster shots for customers in 2022

At Adeline Inc. hair salon and the Peach Tattoo shop in Duluth, the staff is taking COVID safety precautions a step further. They are one of the first businesses in the Northland to publicly announce they’ll require customers to be boosted as well as fully vaccinated against the virus.
DULUTH, MN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Appetite for Online Grocery Shopping Is Steadily Increasing

If you think online grocery shopping is popular now, just wait until 2024. Spryker Systems, an enterprise digital commerce platform, has released its U.S. Online Grocery Report 2022, revealing 21% of Americans expect to do most or all their grocery shopping online by 2024. The research, conducted in partnership with...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
moneysavingmom.com

A Peek Into My Grocery Shopping Recently

This 3-Bean Chili Chowder is a family favorite and was a great addition to our family Christmas decorating night. Here’s the recipe from my recipe box. (It doesn’t call for ground beef and is good without it, but we added some in this time since I had gotten a great deal on it recently.)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food52

A Worldwide Champagne Shortage May Impact Your NYE Celebrations

I was recently shopping for a bottle of wine for my Grandpa’s birthday over Thanksgiving weekend when the shelf displaying a few bottles of Veuve Clicquot caught my eye. I wasn’t drawn to it because of the gleaming orange labels, a color which I believe would have been called “macaroni and cheese” in a box of 64 Crayola crayons (sharpener included), nor its status as a go-to bubbly. What I saw and felt was quite literal sticker stock—$59.99. II don’t exactly keep tabs on the price of champagne, but I know that a bottle of Veuve is always, always priced at around $50. By around, I mean maybe it is $48.99 or $51.99, depending on where I’m shopping. But a $10 increase was significant.
DRINKS
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Supply chain, labor shortage could impact jail move-in date

GREENFIELD – Issues with the national supply chain and a shortage of labor could lead to a delay in opening Hancock County’s new jail. A temporary occupancy permit has been issued for the new jail, which is located at the county farm along U.S. 40 between County Roads 400E and 500E, but Sheriff Brad Burkhart said that contrary to what some people might think, that doesn’t mean his department will be able to move in right away. It means the owner of the building can go into the space to start doing their portion of the work.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
foodlogistics.com

The 3 Hs That Define Future of Grocery Shopping

Long before the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) upended entire industries, forecasters projected that checkout-free stores, computer vision technology, the rise of e-commerce and automation would gradually transform the grocery shopping experience. COVID-19 greatly hastened these trends. IBM’s U.S. Retail Index found that the pandemic accelerated the shift from physical shopping to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
moneytalksnews.com

9 Costly Mistakes to Avoid While Grocery Shopping

Many people don’t think of groceries as a “bill,” but it can be one of a household’s biggest recurring expenses, traditionally taking up 10% or more of disposable income. It’s also a highly variable expense, subject to inflation, supply and even how much we’ve had to...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
FOX2548 & WIProud

Food and Grocery Workers Fight Fatigue and Labor Shortages

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. You aren’t alone, food and retail workers are also burned out after nearly two years of dealing with the pandemic.  The United Food and Commercial Workers Union says more than 50-thousand retail and grocery workers have been infected or exposed to coronavirus. Now, amid the latest variant, the […]
RETAIL
101 WIXX

Supply Chain Shortages Impacting Local Sporting Goods Shops

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — With the Holiday Season approaching, supply chain issues continue to have an impact on some area businesses in Northeast Wisconsin. From dip nets on the wall, to the packages of lures nearby, Hacker Bait Shop near Shawano Lake, offers a variety of equipment many anglers may need. But owner Stan Vertz says getting that product on the shelves can be tough.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wpsdlocal6.com

Grocery store announces closure after 72 years

DRAFFENVILLE, KY — It's the end of an era in a local community. The owner of King Brothers Market in Draffenville, Kentucky, announced the store is closing after nearly 72 years. There are a few reasons behind the closure. The owner said the store isn't getting enough business to...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy