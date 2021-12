When you think of homes near Lake Delta, what kind of price figure do you think, near $400k? Not for this well-updated home, it's under half that. Living near Lake Delta sure can get expensive, especially if you're right on the water. Some of those homes close in at nearly one million dollars. If you go maybe 3-5 minutes off the lake, you still enjoy being close but you get much more bang for your buck on price. Man does this home sure offer you a lot.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO