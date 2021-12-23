ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Zubin Mehta gets a room

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Teatro Maggio in Florence has inaugurated a Sala Zubin Mehta auditorium in honour of the conductor’s long involvement. The Italian President Sergio Mattarella was in attendance. The new space will be used both for rehearsals and...

slippedisc.com

Slipped Disc

Werther by Massenet tonight

Friday night Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, brings you an opera rarely performed in the English speaking world. Adapted from Goethe’s novel, Jules Massenet’s opera Werther is a jewel of French lyric repertoire. Opéra Orchestre National Montpellier Occitanie shares the sober and elegant staging by Bruno Ravella and invites the famous Canadian contralto Marie-Nicole Lemieux to sing Charlotte for the first time, alongside a young and almost exclusively French-speaking cast conducted by Jean-Marie Zietouni. Mario Chang in lead role as Werther.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…The Secret Theatre – Scottish Ballet

In a deserted city, a young boy stumbles into a theatre. He wanders through the auditorium, where rows of velvet chairs, draping curtains and chandeliers seem to lie in lonely wait for audiences to return. The theatre may be empty, but the show will go on. Starring characters from Scottish Ballet’s most popular festive ballets, the worlds of the Snow Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy collide when the theatre bursts into life. In this charming feature-length ballet film, audiences are treated to a show filled with acrobats, snowflakes, clowns, princes, and – of course – beautiful ballerinas.
THEATER & DANCE
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Sergio Mattarella
Person
Zubin Mehta
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
Slipped Disc

Where the Berg concerto violin lives now

The American violinist Louis Krasner is famed for commissioning and giving the first performances of outstanding concertos by Arnold Schoenberg and Alban Berg. Krasner, who died in 1995 at the age of 91, played a Gagliano violin. In the last phase of his performing career, he served as concertmaster of...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A German maestro dies, aged 86

The death has been announced of Georg Alexander Albrecht, former general music director of the Deutschen Nationaltheaters Weimar and the Staatskapelle Weimar. Aged 29, he became Germany’s youngest GMD with an appointment in Hannover, where he stayed for 28 years. He was a noted interpreter of mid-century German composers, including Pfitzner, Strauss and Furtwänger.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

The Covid death toll is steadily rising

Here are the latest fatalities among musicians in the first wave of Omicron:. 432 Angelic Upstarts singer Thomas ‘Mensi’ Mensforth, 65. 435 Canada’s ‘Signs’ singer Les Emmerson, 77. 436 Cornish comedian and singer Jethro, 73. 437 US African art and music expert Robert Farris Thompson,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends…Thank you, Mr Sondheim – Puppets

Thank you, Mr Sondheim – Puppets + BBC 4 tribute. Did you think you were through with Stephen Sondheim tributes? Not at all. Here’s one of the many I’ve been sent this week and it’s one of the most sensitive, knowledgeable and innovative. Animation by Professor Amy Lawrence at Dartmouth College.
ANIMALS
Slipped Disc

Jonas Kaufmann heads back to Australia

The tenor had such a good time there with his family in 2017 that he has agreed to sing Lohengrin in Melbourne next May. It will be his first fully staged opera down under. Opera Australia’s artistic director Lyndon Terracini said: ‘It’s a tremendous thrill that the greatest tenor alive is coming to Melbourne to perform in his first opera in Australia, and singing, arguably, one of his finest roles.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Best seats at the Vienna Opera for $20? Here’s how

After playing Parsifal to a house that was more than half-empty, the Vienna State Opera has been offering ‘promotions’ on tickets to the unpopular production. If you type in the code ‘Kundry’ on your ticket request, you can buy the best seats in the house for 20 Euros.
PERFORMING ARTS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Slipped Disc

London closes a Nutcracker

We hear the Royal Birmingham Ballet have been sent home by the Royal Albert Hall. Nutcracker attendances are thin in the Omnicron slowdown and the losses are mounting. The hall is contemplating a January shutdown.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

And this is Alik’s sister, Bella

After her kid brother sorted out the Schumann in my neighbourhood Bella Sudbin, 11, directed a Mozart concerto from the keyboard. Some family. Their Mum is Sally Wei, ex-Purcell School and Royal Academy of Music. Dad is Yevgeny Sudbin. And there’s a youngest brother, still to play.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon Pocket Review: Habeas Corpus – Menier Chocolate Factory

Alan Bennett’s Habeas Corpus is an English farce. Except it’s not. Well, not entirely. What it is is a very funny comedy with tragic undertones on the subject of uncontrollable libidos. Sex, the stock-in-trade of every English farce and not a few French ones, drives the stock English characters all of whom are driven by lust, except for the Welsh charlady, who runs the action with her Hoover.
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

An American is Germany’s next music director

The Rhineland Philharmonic State Orchestra, based in Koblenz, has appointed Benjamin Shwartz as it chief conductor, starting next season. Shwartz, 42, has been chief conductor of the Wroclaw Philharmonic and principal guest in Duisburg. He succeeds a Scot, Garry Walker.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

America loses an orchestra

The Iris Orchestra, founded in 2000 by Michael Stern (pictured) at the Germantown Performing Arts Center in Memphis, will give its final concert in April. The orchestra said it ‘confronted significant financial and operational challenges.’. Among its roster of soloists were Yo Yo Ma, Yefim Bronfman, Garrick Ohlsson, Emanuel...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Lufthansa loves cellos

Lufthansa stewardess complimenting me on my Bach CD!. British Airways, meanwhile, today signed Emma Raducanu as global brand ambassador. Wonder if they’ll let her take tennis racquets into the cabin.
TENNIS
Slipped Disc

Ruth Leon recommends… Juan Carlos Heredia – LA Opera

From LA Opera, here’s a lovely concert of much-loved Spanish-language songs from composers such as María Grever and Consuelo Velazquez, beautifully sung by Mexican baritone Juan Carlos Heredia. This fine artist performs a dazzling song programme accompanied by pianist Andrés Sarre. I am less familiar with the Spanish art song repertoire than I should be so this collection of lovely songs is mostly new to me and all the more welcome for that.
MUSIC

