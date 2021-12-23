Zubin Mehta gets a room

In a deserted city, a young boy stumbles into a theatre. He wanders through the auditorium, where rows of velvet chairs, draping curtains and chandeliers seem to lie in lonely wait for audiences to return. The theatre may be empty, but the show will go on. Starring characters from Scottish Ballet’s most popular festive ballets, the worlds of the Snow Queen and the Sugar Plum Fairy collide when the theatre bursts into life. In this charming feature-length ballet film, audiences are treated to a show filled with acrobats, snowflakes, clowns, princes, and – of course – beautiful ballerinas.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO