Governor Murphy signs telehealth legislation

NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy this week signed legislation (S-2559) that extends for the next two years the requirement adopted at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic that health benefits plans reimburse health care providers for telehealth and telemedicine services at the same rate as in-person services, with limited...
(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation to extend New Jersey’s utility shutoff grace period. S-4081 extends the grace period Murphy established with Executive Order No. 246 from Dec. 31 until March 15, 2022. The grace period applies to water, municipal electric and sewer customers. “The...
COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bill into law:. This legislation was amended by the Senate Finance Committee to include numerous provisions of funding through federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The money, which if not appropriated by year’s end would have gone to other states, such as New York and California, will be used for JFS programs and childcare. Additionally, the Governor and the General Assembly allocated $250 million for law enforcement initiatives, including first responder wellness and violence prevention. The Governor, at the urging of numerous groups and members of the General Assembly, issued a line-item veto of a Senate added provision regarding Step Up To Quality funding. The bill was originally sponsored by Representatives Al Cutrona and DJ Swearingen.
Legislation allows individuals with disabilities to have an essential support person with them for duration of their hospitalization; changes who appoints members to Developmental Disabilities Advisory Council; requires Developmental Disabilities Advisory Council to evaluate state's response to COVID-19 state disaster emergency for individuals with disabilities; requires president of Civil Service Commission to conduct a study on employment of persons and veterans with disabilities.
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s anti-bullying law is already one of the toughest in the nation, and legislation that’s headed to the governor’s desk would make it even stronger, increasing penalties for parents and guardians and mandating school districts to bolster bully-prevention policies. Bipartisan legislation sponsored...
CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed into law legislation that will allow midwives to go through a new licensing process to provide care before, during and after the delivery of babies. The governor says he hopes the bill he signed into law this week will prevent pregnancy-related deaths. Under the law, midwives will […]
Legislation (S.4516-C/A.7536-B) Makes the Falsification of COVID-19 Vaccination Records a Crime. Legislation (S.4962/A.5062) Gives Schools Improved Access to the Statewide Immunization Database. Legislation (S.6375/A.5713) Directs the Commissioner of Health to Conduct a Study of the Delivery of Ambulatory Care and Other Medical Care in Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Legislation...
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a group of bills in support of people with developmental disabilities. According to WENY-TV's News' media partner The Star Gazette, one piece of legislation in Tuesday's bill signing demanded a probe of the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on people with developmental disabilities.
Legislation relates to source plasma centers; requires nursing homes to offer translation of patients' rights and requires display of contact information for long-term care ombudsman program; relates to workforce development. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a legislative package aimed toward improving health care services. Legislation S.2119/A.228 authorizes the collection of...
A group of legislators from the House Ways and Means Health Subcommittee have introduced a bill aimed at temporarily extending telehealth flexibilities established during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill, the Telehealth Extension Act, would also end geographic and site restrictions on approved telemedicine services for Medicare beneficiaries. "Expanded access to...
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy will serve a second term as the head of the Democratic Governors Association, adding a political post to his existing positions as governor and incoming leader of the nonpartisan National Governors Association. Murphy will be the DGA’s vice chairman in 2022 and chairman in...
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Tuesday to try to make health care in the state more affordable. The order launches the New Jersey Health Care Cost Growth Benchmark Program. The program aims to help keep health care costs in check and in line...
Chief Justice Stuart Rabner today praised Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders for approving a special pension bill that will allow Judge Glenn A. Grant to remain as administrative director of the New Jersey courts after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 70 next week. “I am grateful to...
NEW JERSEY – Assemblywoman Aura Dunn’s bill basing subsidies to childcare service providers on their enrollment numbers, not attendance, was signed by Governor Murphy on Tuesday. Dunn said this is a historic shift in how New Jersey prioritizes child care. She said the legislation is essential to the...
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will increase by $1 to $13 per hour for most employees, effective January 1, 2022. The increase is part of legislation signed by Governor Murphy in February 2019 that gradually raises the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2024 for most employees. When Governor Murphy took office in 2018, the state’s minimum wage was $8.60 per hour; he and the Democratic-controlled Legislature immediately identified increasing the minimum wage as a legislative priority.
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Tuesday signed Executive Order #277, launching the New Jersey Health Care Cost Growth Benchmark Program, joined byGovernor’s Office of Health Care Affordability and Transparency Director Shabnam Salih, Department of Banking and Insurance Commissioner Marlene Caride, New Jersey Hospital Association CEO Cathy Bennett, New Jersey Association of Health Plans President Wardell Sanders, and Sandkamp Woodworks owner Tony Sandkamp.
Bans hotels from personal care plastics and pesticides at kids’ camps. ALBANY | Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a legislative package that included eight different bills to protect New York State's environment. New efforts range from eliminating plastic waste to ensuring the state's commitment to clean water and an atmosphere free of chemical contaminants.
