Governor Murphy signs telehealth legislation

By Jay Edwards
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy this week signed legislation (S-2559) that extends for the next two years the requirement adopted at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic that health benefits plans reimburse health care providers for telehealth and telemedicine services at the same rate as in-person services, with limited...

